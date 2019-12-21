Amendments bring Parliament back, briefly - Barbados Today

Proposed changes from the Senate to the Tourism Levy Bill forced lawmakers to briefly return to the Lower Chamber today.

At the start of the hour-long session Speaker of the House Arthur Holder explained that while Parliament was adjourned Tuesday at its last sitting until January 14, 2020, a request from President of the Senate Richard Cheltenham seeking agreement from the Lower Chamber to the amendments were in the public’s interest and therefore today’s sitting was convened.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn, the lone speaker on the amendment, briefly told the House the resolution included changes to definitions of various accomodations, goods and services in the tourism sector.

He noted that these were in line with policies outlined in the March 20 budget delivered by Prime Minister Mia Mottley intended to adjust levels of taxation and better regulate the tourism sector.

He said: “Government, working with all the stakeholders will be able to ensure that we are able to adequately supply the appropriate level of regulation with respect to the provision of tourism services.

“The real consequential changes were the changes with respect to budgetary matters which the Prime Minister had announced earlier this year. The reality is that it provided an opportunity for us to bring a larger number of Barbadians into the pool and therefore the provision of tourism services is being placed on a platform that would allow us to bring greater inclusion to this particular sector.”

The resolution was approved.

Earlier in the session, two other bills were laid, the Caribbean Movement of Skilled Nationals Bill 2019 and the contracts to the National Tourism Programme 2019.

Leader of Government Business in the House Santia Bradshaw wrapped up the day’s session by urging members, staff of Parliament and the wider country to enjoy the Christmas holiday in a safe and responsible manner. (SD)