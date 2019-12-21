Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with a few brief scattered showers.

Wind: ENE – E at 25 to 45 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with a few brief scattered showers.

Wind: Generally ENE at 25 to 45 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m.Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.