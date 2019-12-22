Common Entrance town hall meetings in January - Barbados Today

Parents and guardians are advised that the town hall meetings for the 2020 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) will take place next month.

The sessions are held each year at various schools to sensitize parents and teachers about the processes involved in the administration of the BSSEE, also known as the Common Entrance Exam.

There will be four meetings on Saturday, January 4, at Alexandra Secondary, Queen Street, Speightstown, St Peter; Princess Margaret Secondary, Six Roads, St Philip; St George Primary, Constant, St George; and Lester Vaughan Secondary, Cane Garden, St Thomas.

Another four meetings will be held on Saturday, January 11, at The St Michael School, Martindales Road, St Michael; Grantley Adams Memorial Secondary, Blackmans, St Joseph; Christ Church Foundation School, Church Hill, Christ Church; and Combermere School, Waterford, St Michael.

All meetings begin at 5 pm.