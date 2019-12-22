Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 20 to 45 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 20 to 40 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.