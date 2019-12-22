Woman, 37, son, 17, shot in St Stephens Hill - Barbados Today

A 37-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son were shot in the area of Philips Road, St Stephens Hill, St Michael on Saturday, police say.

Around 7:40 pm, the two were shot by an unknown individual who approached them and fired shots in their direction, while they were outside their residence.

Both were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Police say the residence was also damaged.

Police are asking anyone who can provide any information that can assist with their investigation to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7246/7223, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or any police station.