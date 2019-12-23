A wonderful Christmas time . . . Courts celebrates in Jubilee Gardens - Barbados Today

Courts brought Christmas home with a talent-packed programme in Jubilee Gardens this past weekend. Not only were attendees feted by some of the island’s best performers, there were plenty of giveaways to get them in the Christmas spirit. Lucky participants had the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes simply by answering some Courts-related trivia. In addition to taking home various small appliances, vouchers to fine dining establishments were among the bounty.

Each performer had something special to offer, but the final artiste is no stranger to the stage and he wore his experience like a badge of honour.

Cultural Ambassador Red Plastic Bag opened his set with local Christmas favourite Maizie, instantly bringing the crowd to its feet. Setting the standard so high from the beginning it was obvious it was only going to get better, and he took it to another level up with Boat Ride, Something’s Happening and I’m Alive. His rendition of the last song was made even more amazing by the rainbow-coloured clad Praise Academy of Dance squad performing their NIFCA award winning entry right behind him. The stalwart immediately got patrons waving their hands in the air and he encouraged them to form an impromptu conga line.

Party Monarch King Mikey was also in the mix. He teamed up with one audience member for I’ll Be Home For Christmas then added some energy with Party Bad and Feting Family.

Songstress Nikita too started her set in the Christmas vein with Some Day at Christmas, Have Yourself a Merry Christmas and then switched it up to soca with Tequila and Same Way.

Local gospel artistes were ably represented by Pastor John Yarde and Neesha Woodz, both of whom were exciting with their upbeat performances. The latter discarded her heels during her session because nothing was to slow her down from delivering a dynamic showing. Her spouge-infused version of O Come All Ye Faithful was a hit.

Musical interludes were provided by Notes of Praise with Carol of the Bells and What Child is This. Vybz Division, which consists of students of the Barbados Community College Music Programme, entertained with First Noel and This Christmas. Included in the superb line-up was the talented Alleyne School Pop Band.

The audience also enjoyed pieces by Dancin’ Africa Kids and the Covenant Life Teaching Centre. Actress Janine White had patrons cackling during her dramatic presentation in which she chronicled her first trip on a cruise ship.

Hostess for the evening was Dawn-Lisa Callender-Smith.

Throughout the event many of the performers lauded Courts for being a good corporate citizen. (STT)