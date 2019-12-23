Keep it family friendly, Hallmark - Barbados Today

The “Hallmark Channel” has always been known as a network where family friendly content can be viewed.

That is why Hallmark took its viewers by surprise when it made this statement recently: “We are continuing to expand our diversity. We are looking at pitches for LGBTQ movies… and we are looking to expand and represent the United States as a whole,” (an article by Leonardo Blair Christian Post, December 14, 2019 www.christianpost.com).

The comment was made by executive vice president of programming for the network’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks. The officer was responding to a complaint made in an article in The Wrap (a digital news outlet covering entertainment and media) last month. It stated that Hallmark was about to release 40 Christmas movies and not one of them featured a leading role by an LGBTQ character.

Of course, this new direction enunciated by the executive vice president would put Hallmark at variance with its millions of faithful viewers. The company’s viewers are accustomed to watching movies without anxiety. They are assured that there are no subtle political or social agendas, no extreme violence, and no overdone sex scenes! So parents of under-aged children can feel free and safe to watch movies with the whole family.

This Christmas Hallmark continued in the same tradition.

“Although there are tons of other networks and streaming services now trying to step on Hallmark’s toes and deliver holiday cheer this winter, the network that has been pumping out festive films and bringing smiles to our faces for years still takes the crown when it comes to Christmas content,” (article by Amanda Bell, www.tvguide.com Dec 11, 2019).

Among Bell’s list of the nine best Hallmark movies this season are films with titles such as Write Before Christmas, Christmas Under the Stars, and Merry and Bright.

It is that sort of content that caused One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association to launch a petition in response to Hallmark’s executive vice president’s statement.

“The Hallmark Channel has always been known for its family friendly movies. Even its commercials are usually safe for family viewing. But unfortunately, that is not the case anymore,” the petition stated (www.christianpost.com).

Recently, Hallmark carried a commercial in which two lesbians kissed each other at the end of a wedding ceremony. Concerned viewers complained to One Million Moms, which in turn protested the ad, and called on Crown Media Family Networks to resist all efforts by the LGBTQ to make the channel “politically correct.” It achieved a minor victory when the channel relented and pulled the ad. However, after a backlash from LGBTQ activists, Hallmark did an about turn and reinstated the ad a few days later.

It is hoped that Hallmark, as the petition stated, will “stay true to its family friendly roots that so many families have grown to love, and to keep sex and sexual content — including the promotion of homosexuality — out of its programming.” Over 26,000 signatures have already been achieved by the petition. Also, “Life Site” has garnered more than 42, 000 signatures to its petition regarding the same issue.

Families across the globe are looking forward to family oriented movies that they can joyfully and comfortably watch this Christmas and during those of the future!