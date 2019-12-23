Pollard satisfied with West Indies’ performance - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Pollard satisfied with West Indies’ performance - by December 23, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 23, 2019

Captain Kieron Pollard said he was proud of the strides West Indies had made despite their 10th straight one-day series defeat to India yesterday.

Chasing a victory that would have ended their near two-decade wait for an away series win against the subcontinental powerhouses, West Indies went down by four wickets in a tense finish at the Barabati Stadium to concede the three-match rubber 2-1.

West Indies won the first match in Chennai by eight wickets before India levelled in Visakhapatnam with a 107-run win.

“I don’t think there’s much to be disappointed about,” Pollard said following Sunday’s loss.

“Yes, we live in a results-oriented world where results matter but when you look at where we have come from to where we are at this point in time, honestly I’m very, very proud of the guys.

“They carried themselves well in the two series and the mettle that they showed, the mindset in terms of our batting. Yes, we faltered a bit with the ball in the field and the total attitude from the management staff and the team, you can’t fault the guys at the end of the day.

“Yes we came out on the losing side but well played to India for going out and pushing the limits and showing why they’re the number one team. We competing with them and pushing them all the way, I think was fantastic.”

There were several bright sparks for the Windies during the series, primarily among the batting group. Opener Shai Hope extended his excellent form with 222 runs at an average of 111, including an unbeaten hundred while Shimron Hetmyer got the other century for the Caribbean side – 139 in the opening ODI – to finish with 180 runs at an average of 60.

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran also impressed with whirlwind half-centuries in the last two ODIs to end with 193 runs at an average of 96.

“As I said at the start of the series, we have a lot of exciting talent, a lot of exciting persons on our dressing room and it’s just a matter of allowing them to express themselves,” Pollard said.

“And we got a glimmer of what they can do – Pooran getting a couple fifties, the way Hetmyer has batted getting over 130 in one of the games, Shai Hope and his consistency, there’s still Brandon King who hasn’t gotten that opportunity … I think there’s a lot to look forward to for us in the near future.”

Pollard also managed to get among the runs, notching his first half-century since his recent return to ODIs following a three-year break.

He had managed only 35 runs from three previous innings but came good with a shot-filled 51-ball unbeaten 74 to help propel West Indies to 315 for five.

“When you get an opportunity you want to be able to capitalise on it, so for me it’s just trying to contribute when it’s necessary for the team and trying to guide these guys. Again, I’m very very excited about what’s to come.”

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share67
69 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Bumble Bees sting way to title

The venomous Yellow Bumble Bees stung the Blue Barracudas 75-64 to lift the 2019 People’s Youth Charity Tournament hosted...

Thomas banned for confronting fan

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games for entering the stands during Saturday’s game against...

High praise . . . Brathwaite wins big at BOA awards

Barbados’ outstanding 110m hurdler Shane Brathwaite pocketed $40, 000 from the Barbados Olympic Association for his...

Sports boost . . . Region not taking athletics seriously

Although the Caribbean has done well on the international sporting stage and continues to do so, Heads of governments in the...

Best cops silver in US . . . Barbados’ top ranked female squash player falls just short in quest for title

Barbados’ top female squash player Meagan Best in her first year competing in the Under-19 division, captured silver on...

Focused Windies . . . Hope wants players to stick to their roles against India

Strokemaker Shai Hope today underscored the importance of players sticking to their roles, as West Indies prepared to face...

Barbados men’s rugby team finished third overall

JetBlue Barbados Men’s Rugby team finished third overall at the 2019 Rugby Barbados World Seven’s when it came to a...

‘Ride of the day’ . . . Charles Frederick slams the field

Charles Frederick led all the way in the  $16 000 Jingle Bells Handicap on the penultimate day of the 2019 racing season...

Champions League draw: Real Madrid vs. Man City, Atletico vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid will play Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16, and holders Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid....

69 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share67