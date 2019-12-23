Shining bright . . . Supreme Counselling graduates receive awards - Barbados Today

The accomplishments of those who have successfully completed the Supreme Counselling Programme were celebrated with a Christmas Dinner and Prize Giving Ceremony on Saturday evening.

A living testament to their effectiveness was the positive changes evident in Micah Osford, who delivered the welcome remarks. Osford, a graduate of Parkinson Memorial School, was quite shy initially. However, on Saturday evening, he was able to overcome that past fear and confidently address the gathering without even the use of notes.

Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Counselling for Personal Development Shawn Clarke is proud of what he has been able to accomplish within the past ten years of operation. He credited God with directing him on this chosen path. “Whenever you have your challenges, whenever there are situations ahead of you that seem bigger than you are, whenever there are decisions that you have to make that you believe you are unable to make, just remember that there is no decision that is bigger than God is. Put him first!”

Clarke addressed concerns about his use of the term ‘supreme being’ to describe those involved in the programme. He acknowledged, “When I call these young women and these young men supreme beings, all I am saying to you is I want you to aim for excellence, for perfection. To be a supreme being you have to be mannerly, you have to be respectful, you have to enjoy life, you have to love others as you love yourself.” He questioned, “Are these not supreme being qualities?” He assured, “I will do everything in my power for you to get the help that you deserve.”

Not only does the organisation tend to their psychological needs, Clarke and his team seek to meet some of their tangible needs as well. Throughout the course of the evening some high achievers were the recipients of prizes which included laptops to assist them in their development. One such person was Daleron Thomas, winner of the Supreme Innovation and Creativity Award for his engineering genius.

The Humanitarian Award was presented to Elvis Woodroffe for his fundraising efforts to offset the funeral costs of one of his former classmates. The Supreme Being of the Year award was won by Ryanna Roachford from the Grantley Adams Memorial School. The institution which was adjudged School of the Year was the Princess Margaret Secondary School.

Some of the other categories in which awards were distributed were for Most Improved and Step in the Right Direction. Those who have become part of the prefect core received special acknowledgement.

There were several performances interspersed between the presentation of the awards. Among them were vocalists Shontae Barnett, Trinity Clarke, Jaeesha Samuel, Danielle Blackman, Jane Small and Khaleel Callender. The latter performed the self-penned Supreme jingle. Shonika Jordan’s offering was a dance entitled My Grown-Up Christmas List.

Earlier in the evening, attendees enjoyed a riveting speech by 15-year-old motivational speaker Nyeeam Hudson. His exploits have seen him crossing paths with many internationally known celebrities. He has made an appearance on Steve Harvey’s TV show Big Shots. The self-published author encouraged attendees to always reach for the stars.

He advised, “Keep dreaming, the future is in your mind.” He said, “The more you make something impossible in your mind then, more than likely, the harder it is going to seem to accomplish it. If you say man, I could never do that, then chances are you will never do it because you are automatically telling yourself that you can never do it. But the more you envision it in your mind, the more you say I can accomplish this, I can be great in this area, I can be great in this space, then you’re going to make it regular in your mind. It is going to be something that you actually believe you can accomplish. Once you have that mentality, you are definitely going to accomplish it.” (STT)