A Caribbean Christmas . . . Three nights of enjoyable Handel’s Messiah production - Barbados Today

If you missed it, you missed out on a great production.

Had you seen it, The 1688 Orchestra and Collective’s Handel’s Caribbean Messiah would instantly put you in a Christmas mood and make you feel the festive spirit.

There was melodious music, well-choreographed and executed dance and sweet singing during the just over two hour-production. The Caribbean-style show was creative and enjoyable. There was reggae, calypso, spouge and all the rhythms of the Caribbean included.

Composer, director and producer Dr Stefan Walcott put together an excellent cast and delivered top-notch entertainment to the patrons in the Frank Collymore Hall last Saturday night.

Jabari Browne really brought the show to life with his antics and expressions as he sang, narrated and performed. The talented Jabari teamed up with Dancin Africa to open the show with Sinfonia. He would have been on stage six other times either performing with others or in solo acts.

The Marlon Legall Voice Project was a major contributor to the “sweet singing”. The choir, dressed in festive colours in the first half before changing into black for the second half, was great. They sang Comfort Ye, My People, Thus Saith the Lord, For Unto Us, Behold a Virgin, For Behold Darkness Shall Cover The Earth, All We Like Sheep, Hallelujah and the finale, Rejoice.

Aiding them with the “sweet singing” was Allison Norville who gave magnificent renditions of And the Glory of God, And He Shall Purify the Sons of Levi, Behold The Lamb of God, Lift Your Head High, Oh Ye Gates.

Songbird Dionne Timothy brought an opera flair to the show and she has the perfect voice for it. She sang Every Valley, But Who May Abide, His Yoke is Easy, How Beautiful Are The Feet and I Know That My Redeemer Liveth.

Kareem Agard too was in fine voice. His contribution included renditions of Comfort Ye, My People, O Thou That Tellest Good Tiding and The Trumpet Shall Sound.

While the major component of the production was music, instrumentals and singing which were pleasing to the ear, Dancin Africa added to the visuals. They were a sight to behold. Their dance pieces enhanced the show greatly.

They made full and effective use of the stage. The group incorporated a Mother Sally and Shaggy Bear in one of their routines. Of the 22 acts, the dancers performed 14 times. This involved multiple wardrobe changes, different dance moves and lots of energy as each routine was as exciting as the last.

For the grand finale, the cast came on stage and were the recipients of resounding applause and standing ovations.

The production was staged last Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at the Frank Collymore Hall. (IMC)