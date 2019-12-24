ChristmasMessage2019 - All are part of one whole . . . Truth is ever young and vigorous as Jesus embodies love - Barbados Today

Christmas is mainly celebrated by Christians, but do not make the mistake that it is only for Christians. It is a holy and happy occasion to be celebrated by all of mankind. Jesus sacrificed His life and poured out his blood to instil love and compassion in the heart of humans, so that they may be happy when others are happy and sad when others are sad.

It is not by festivity and fun that you should celebrate Christmas. Celebrate it, rather, by resolving and putting into practice at least one of the ideals He enunciated or endeavouring to reach at least one of the goals that He placed before humans.

The Divine manifests Himself in many forms. Ornaments are varied but gold is one, religions are varied but their basic spiritual truth is the same. The primary duty of human beings is to recognize that the paths indicated by different religions have the same goal. Love, sacrifice, compassion, morality, integrity and similar qualities are common to all religions in their basic teachings, but few people try to understand the inner importance of religions.

Out of a narrow feeling that one’s own religion is superior and other faiths are inferior, members of different religions are developing hatred towards members of other faiths and acting like demons. The foremost need today is for everyone to realise that God is One. This is what Jesus proclaimed. Jesus Christ proclaimed the Fatherhood of God and the Brotherhood of Human.

God is worshipped in many forms for the joy to be derived from it. In ancient Rome, many gods were worshipped, as in Bharath (India). In ancient Greece, Plato, the disciple of Socrates, was the first to point out the immanence of the Divine in everything in the Universe. Truth is one, regardless of the nation or religion. Only the Divine knows the real purpose of all Creation. If you look at the world with a material view, you see variety. If you look at it with an understanding of Divinity, all of it will appear to be the form of God. Allah, Jesus, Zoroaster, etc. – all these are names for the same Divinity. All of you must give up differences of every kind and give no room for narrow parochial and national loyalties. Consider yourselves as the children of one God.

The observance of holy days like Christmas is an occasion for realizing the importance of love and harmony among human beings. (The one without the principle of love in heart is neither a Hindu nor a Christian nor a Muslim nor a Sikh. Such a person is no better than a demon). What we must strive for today is not a new religion or a new society or a new code of morality; they are there already, in each race and country. We need persons who have attained purity in all levels of consciousness. We need persons who can recognize and relish the recognition of the kinship and the identity between human beings, as well as between one society and another. They must move beyond the bounds of the limited ‘I,’ to break loose from the entanglements of the senses. They must jump over the battlements of the fort called ‘body,’ and enter enthusiastically the wide world beyond.

When a drop of water falls into the ocean, it loses its narrow individualities, its name and form, and assumes the form, name and taste of the ocean itself. If it seeks to live separately as a ‘drop,’ it will soon evaporate and be reduced to non-existence. Each one must become aware that he/she is part of the one Truth that encompasses everything in the Universe. Love wears the mantle of Truth. And one wedded to Truth is ever young and vigorous.

The Upanishads have declared that the votary of Truth will not know old age. The Bible declares that the body gets fortified by adherence to Truth. Truth should not be confined to speech. It must express itself in action.

Christ told his followers the following parable: In a river, the water is flowing in a swift current. But even the tiny fish can swim in it and move about merrily. In the same river, a huge elephant caught in the rapids is likely to get washed away or drowned despite its enormous size. Whatever the speed of the current, the small fish can swim freely in the river and enjoy themselves. But an elephant is unable to survive in it. You need for survival in a river the ability to swim. Likewise, the human who is caught up in the ocean of worldly existence needs not so much metaphysics, scholarship or detachment, as the grace of Divine love.

Jesus taught that God is love. St. Paul, who was originally an inveterate critic of Jesus, was transformed by Christ’s love into the greatest apostle of Jesus. (Instead of recognizing this basic truth, people are allowing hatred, envy and other evil qualities to pollute their love). In the Bible, it is recorded that Jesus washed the feet of His disciples. When they asked Him why He was doing so, Jesus answered: “I am washing your feet as your servant, so that you may learn to serve the world.”

Two different characteristics are to be found among people. One characteristic which is rather common is for one to delude him/her that person is good, with many virtues, intelligence and talents. The other quality which is rare is recognition of the good quality in others, their merits, abilities and good deeds and appreciation of their ideals.

Jesus belonged to the second category. He saw the good qualities in others, rejoiced over their virtues and shared his joy with others. Jesus Christ taught that the body should be used for recognizing the indwelling Spirit.

As Jesus went on with His preaching and drew multitudes towards Him, some of the priests and those in authority grew envious at such popularity. (This happens in all countries). They started persecuting Him and charging Him with treason. Jesus, however, continued up to the end to carry on His mission of love and righteousness.

Christ’s basic teachings were related to the promotion of compassion, sympathy, love, sacrifice and fellowship among human beings. Jesus was named the Christ as he was regarded as the “chosen” Messenger of God. The growth of Christianity in the Middle Ages culminated, as it were, in it acquiring the status of a State religion under Emperor Constantine.

However, changes in time, place and circumstances bring about changes in religious ideas and institutions. With the growth of Christianity, schisms also developed in the religion. The growth of schisms often results in a decline in spirituality. As people develop worldly desires, religious faith declines. But in spite of all, every human being is seeking peace of mind as a reflection of his/her own Atomic Reality, True Self. Only the Divinity within is the basis of peace Jesus taught.

Adapted from Sathya Sai Speaks. Vol. 13. “Jesus,” Chapter 27. Submitted by the Sathya Sai International Organisation of Barbados Inc, 44 Swan Street, Bridgetown.

Yours respectfully, Chandru J. Thani

National Coordinator