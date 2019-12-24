ChristmasMessage2019 - Jesus’ unconditional love . . . The gift that keeps on giving - Barbados Today

Barbados Evangelical Association Christmas Message 2019

We are in the season of the year when we celebrate the birth of Jesus. Christmas is partly about giving and receiving gifts and it is about celebrating with family and friends. However, the real meaning of Christmas is somewhat even higher, bigger, and infinitely better than all of that mentioned before. Christmas is about totally pure, unconditional, irrepressible, inconceivably awesome, self-denying true love.

It was the infinite and unconditional love of God the Father that caused Him to send his only Jesus Christ to be the Saviour of the world. Scripture declares in St. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Yes, God gave his only son to save the lives of sinful man. His son, Jesus, willingly gave His own life for the salvation of man. What a sacrifice!

While we are in order to recall and celebrate the circumstances of the coming of God’s son to earth in the form of an infant child, it is important to spend time reflecting on the purpose of His coming and on our response to the sacrifice that He finally made.

When we think of His mother, Mary, we consider her submission to the will of God. When the angel Gabriel explained to her the process of the divine conception of Jesus, her response was “behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy will”. This young virgin who was going about her daily business was interrupted by the angel Gabriel who gave her the startling news that she was highly favoured and that she would become the mother of the Saviour of the whole world.

We recall the account of shepherds in the field taking turns watching their flock during the night when the angel of the Lord brought them the joyful news that the Saviour, Christ the Lord was born in Bethlehem. They were told that they would recognize the baby easily as he would be wrapped in strips of cloth and lying in a manger. They also witnessed a large army of angels appearing with the angel. The angels praised God by saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those who have his good will!” (Luke 2:14)

After the angels departed and returned to heaven, the shepherds left their sheep and went to see the new-born baby. They found Mary and Joseph with the baby who was lying in a manger. We also recall the visit of the wise men from the east, guided by a star, and the gifts they presented to the baby who, by now, was in a house.

But our thoughts at this Christmas time also take in the entire life of the baby who became a man and accomplished his mission of making salvation available to all through his life and ministry on earth, his death and resurrection.

He taught by precept and by example how we should love and care for each other; how the good things we do should extend beyond our immediate friends and relatives and include the homeless and others in need of every kind. In this way, we can share our resources with our fellowmen and exhibit unconditional love.

True, much of this aspect of our ministry is exemplified at this time of the year. This is commendable. Let us endeavour to continue in this vein and, in this way, fulfil the law that states “Love the Lord your God with all your heart with all your soul, with all your strength and with all your mind and to love your neighbour as you love yourself.” (Luke 10:27). Here, of course, our neighbour is anyone who needs our help.

The Christmas season further affords an opportunity to rid the heart of sadness and gloom. Hope brightens and whitens all that it touches. The Bethlehem manger is much, much more than a historical milestone; it is an unfolding promise to all who believe. Jesus is the Gift who keeps on giving. The Christian can rejoice in things eternal, even when temporal circumstances are difficult.

With this love in action at Christmas time and all year round, the accounts of crime and violence that we learn about so frequently would be vastly reduced. As we in Barbados celebrate during this season, it is well to remember that behind our merriment and wonder is the supreme fact from which all gladness and wonder spring. Christmas is more than a tradition, more than annual festivities, more than trees loaded with tinsel and lights that sparkle, more than children whose stockings bulged with the love of others.

Our country could add to its Christmas joy by returning to confidence in the wisdom of God.

May the blessings associated with Christmas be with you during this season and all year round during the New Year.