More efficient NIS in 2020 - Barbados Today
More efficient NIS in 2020 - by December 24, 2019

December 24, 2019

Despite a reduction in staff numbers, the National Insurance Department processed significantly more claims in 2019 than it did last year.

And come 2020, it will be using technology more to improve its efficiency, Acting Director Jennifer Hunte has said.

Speaking at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) staff Christmas party at George Washington House last Saturday evening, Hunte reported that between January and the end of October, the Department received 62,364 Benefit Claims compared with 52,287 for the same period in 2018.

She said it was a challenging year, with increased claims and reduced staff levels.

“In 2019, we averaged 6,236 claims per month compared with 5,228 per month in 2018. The staff, however, redoubled their efforts, cooperated with management’s strategies, and succeeded in achieving even higher levels of production as the service to the public remained paramount,” she said.

“Thanks to your diligence the claims carried forward at October 31, 2019 totalled 9,149 compared with 26,733 as at October 31, 2018.”

The Acting Director promised that as 2020 beckons, the Department would be focused on increasing contributions and compliance to ensure sustainability of the National Insurance Fund, while embracing technology in Government’s digital thrust to assist the NIS in achieving higher levels of efficiency in customer service delivery.

“To the staff, I wish to again express sincere appreciation for your contribution and service to the public. To the public, we wish to assure you that the members of the staff of the National Insurance Department are committed to serving you and are doing everything humanly possible to have your claims processed in the shortest possible timeframe,” Hunte said.
[email protected]

