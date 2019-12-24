Rowe in last-minute Xmas bailout - Barbados Today

After a night on remand, Duanne Randy Rowe of Ashdean Village, Black Rock, was able to secure bail just in time to spend Christmas a free man.

On Monday, Rowe pleaded guilty to maliciously wounding Courtney Anderson last Saturday but despite the willingness of Magistrate Douglas Frederick to grant bail that day, Rowe was unable to produce a satisfactory surety before court ended.

This morning, Rowe was able to fulfill the court’s conditions and was released on $3,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on March 10.

Both Rowe and Anderson rented the house and on the day in question a dispute broke out about Rowe’s loud music. The dispute escalated to the point where Anderson received several cuts to his head from a cutlass.