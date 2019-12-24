Seven hurt as ZR, car collide - Barbados Today
Seven hurt as ZR, car collide
December 24, 2019

December 24, 2019

Seven people were injured in a crash involving route taxi and a car along Oxnards Main Road, St James early this afternoon, Police at Holetown reported.

A route taxi, ZR 202, driven by Andre Simmons, 38, of Spring Farm, St Thomas, collided with a car, registration S5988, with Shanisa Hurley, 35, of # 53 Violet Circle, Oxnards St James at the wheel. The car’s owner Marcia Hurley was a passenger.

Police said the route taxi was travelling north along the Oxnards road while the motorcar was at the Violet Circle junction attempting to turn right on to the main road when the accident occurred.

The scene of the accident where seven people were injured after a ZR and car collided.

Five passengers in the route taxi and the Hurleys were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Four ambulances responded to the incident and the injured were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It was over the weekend that a car crash along Bennett’s Road, St Thomas, claimed the life of Michael McClean, 37, of 1st Avenue, Rockley, Christ Church.

