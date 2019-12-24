Teen charged with wounding grandmother on bail - Barbados Today
Teen charged with wounding grandmother on bail

A teenager accused of attacking his grandmother was released on bail when he appeared at the No.2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Thoriso Duane Ramorola of 2nd Avenue Greaves Land, Black Rock, St Michael, pleaded not guilty to wounding Cecilia Barker on Monday. Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe objected to bail, arguing that the seriousness of the crime as well as the safety of the grandmother, were factors too great for the court to ignore.

Sergeant Waithe told the magistrate: “The seriousness of this crime runs counter to the core of the family. The grandmother must be protected and the accused must be protected from himself.”

But Ramorola’s lawyer, Talal Noumeh, countered that the young man has never been in trouble with the law. He also noted that Ramorola, who has been living with his grandmother since age two, will now be residing with his mother and would thus present no threat to the complainant.

Noumeh said: “The litmus test for bail is whether the accused will return to court.

“This young man is only 17, he has never before been charged with a crime and he would be living in a different district.

“I don’t see what danger he can present to himself or others.”

Magistrate Douglas Fredrick granted the teenager $2,500 bail and ordered him to stay away from his grandmother’s home.

The magistrate said: “I can’t remand him for this. We will ventilate the matter in court and who knows what will happen.”

Ramorola is required to return to court on April 30.

