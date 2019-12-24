YearInReview - 2019’s passing parade - Barbados Today

It was a year to say sad farewell to several distinguished Barbadians, remembered for their contributions to public life.

They left huge footprints in politics, sports, business, the justice system, agriculture and the media.

Many of them were recognised nationally and internationally for their exemplary lives and work.

This edition of Barbados TODAY’s year-in-review is a passing parade of men and women whose departure threw the nation into mourning.

Agronomist Dr Frances Chandler, renowned for her work to educate fellow citizens on the importance of improving food production and increasing food security, died on February 23.

Dr Chandler worked at the Ministry of Agriculture and also at the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) for almost three decades before starting her own consulting business.

On April 9, the voice of beloved radio presenter Dr Veoma Ali, 39, was silenced following a lengthy illness.

The Capital Media HD 99.3 broadcaster who began her career at Starcom Network Inc was also a consultant at Barbados TODAY Inc. The Trinidadian communications and advertising executive made Barbados her adopted home for many years.

Then, once again, the broadcasting and journalism fraternity was thrown into mourning with the death on April 28 of veteran journalist and broadcaster Vere Walcott.

Walcott worked for the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation and later, Starcom Network, as a broadcast reporter, presenter and announcer. Walcott also pioneer business reporting and developed aerial traffic reporting as the iconic Charlie Bravo Charlie.

Cricketing great Seymour Nurse died on Monday, May 6, at age 85 after battling illness. The legendary batsman who played 29 tests between 1960 and 1969, and scored 2,523 runs at an average of 47.60, along with six hundreds and 10 half centuries. In his final innings in Tests he struck a career-best 258 before quitting international cricket.

The media fraternity was thrown into mourning again on May 12 when newspaper publisher and Editor-Emeritus of the Nation Newspaper Harold Hoyte died. Hoyte’s long and distinguished career in journalism began as a copy writer at the Barbados Advocate in 1959.

He later moved to Canada where he worked for the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Telegram and edited the Contrast.

On his return to Barbados, the veteran journalist along with several other colleagues founded the Nation in 1973 where he served as Editor-in-Chief for three decades.

In recognition of his outstanding career, the Government awarded Hoyte the Gold Crown of Merit in 2003 and in 2005 he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the University of the West Indies.

On May 2, the building which houses the Nation Publishing Company Limited was renamed the Harold Hoyte and Fred Gollop Media Complex.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police Seymour Cumberbatch died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on May 17.

Cumberbatch, 69, who retired from the RBPF in 2017, will be remembered for challenging how the Police Service Commission selected Deputy Commissioners.

Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police and top crime sleuth Keith Whittaker passed away peacefully on June 19. Whittaker’s stellar career which began on October 6, 1953, spanned 39 years, ending on July 13 1992 when he officially retired.

Whittaker received multiple awards for his work in tackling some of Barbados’ most dangerous and notorious criminals. Whittaker headed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at a period of heightened crime supported by a corps of crack investigators.

Anti-drug crusader Pastor Victor Roach who campaigned relentlessly for the introduction of breathalyzer testing died on July 19. Roach had been ill since 2015.

The former president of the National Committee for the Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Dependency (NCPADD), spearheaded a petition for the introduction of breath testing with 40,000 signatures under the Coalition For the Adoption of Breathalyser.

Roach said he believed breathalyzer testing should have been included in the 2006 amendment to the Road Traffic Act.

Breathalyzer testing is set to be introduced in the New Year – 30 years after he first recommended it.

The journalism community was saddened with the death of veteran news photographer Antonio Miller who died as a result of complications with diabetes on November 1, at age 46.

Miller, fondly known as Digga by friends and family, in a nearly 30-year career with virtually all of the island’s news organisations developed a reputation as a tenacious, talented and relentless professional who was committed to journalism.

On December 4, Democratic Labour Party (DLP) stalwart Sir Warwick Franklin died after a long battle with diabetes. The former Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and parliamentarian served under Prime Minister Errol Barrow.

The DLP remembered Sir Warwick as an agriculture minister in the late 1980s who created space in the industry for local players to thrive. He was responsible for the reduction in meat imports, particularly poultry and pork, by allowing local farmers to supply 60 per cent of the processors’ needs.

Sir Warwick was hailed for advocating that people be invested in cottage

industries and made way for a thriving niche market in jams, juices and sauces. These have since matured and migrated out of homes and onto industrial estates, employing hundreds.

The Spring Hall Land Lease programme and other similar initiatives developed under his leadership. Farmers, though not landowners outright, had opportunity to make more than a living but also a business out of farming. The cotton industry reached its peak in that period from 1986 to 1994.

On December 8, one of Barbados’ leading attorneys in family and child law, Beverley, Lady Walrond, QC, succumbed to injuries suffered in a car crash on December 5 in Florida.

Lady Walrond, the architect of the Family Court, was called to the Bar in Barbados in April 1974 and thereafter joined the Attorney-General’s Chambers as Crown Counsel, rising to Senior Crown Counsel.

In 1978, she entered private practice in Barbados as a partner in the law firm of Smith & Smith. She later established her private practice and in 1995 was appointed one of Her Majesty’s Counsel. The QC was a qualified mediator and has held such posts outside of legal practice.

