Barbados welcomes Christmas babies - Barbados Today

December 25, 2019

Kareem Smith
December 25, 2019

Barbados has welcomed two babies so far this Christmas Day.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shakera Ward is tired but overjoyed after giving birth to a seven-pound baby boy at 4:07 a.m., at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Irvin Husband Jr, the baby’s 29-year-old father, accompanied Shakera during the labour process and paternal grandfather, Irvin Husbands Sr, later joined them in Ward B3 to celebrate the family’s newest member.

 

From left, Grandfather Irvin Husband Sr, Father Irvin Husband Jr and mother Shakera Ward.

 

The island’s second Christmas baby is a girl.

Ayla Rawlins, eight pounds, six ounces, was born at 9:45 a.m., to Kameesha Pereira, 27, and Andre Rawlins, 25.

Proud parents Andre Rawlins and Kameesha Pereira.

Ayla is their first child and the couple is overjoyed.

( More details to come)

