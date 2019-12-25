BTEditorial - Slow down this Christmas, and be thankful - Barbados Today

It’s finally here, Christmas Day, 2019

Tomorrow, many will wake up to gifts under the tree, loads of foods and good cheer. Each family will celebrate in its own way, be it religious or secular, and those traditions are what make this holiday so enjoyable.

There is something special about Christmas, something that separates it from all other occasions on the calendar. It’s something hard to define, yet we look forward to every December with anticipation.

In the iconic 1965 movie, A Charlie Brown Christmas, the principal character of the beloved comic strip Peanuts frets that Christmas has become too commercialized.

It is all about parties, presents, cards, food and drinks, trees, lights and decorations and so in a cry of desperation he asks, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”

Today, 54 years later, that question is more relevant than ever before.

While Christmas is declared the most wonderful time of the year and a period of warm thoughts and feelings, what really is this beloved holiday all about?

Is it just about the trees and lights and decorations? Is it just about the presents and the resulting debt?

When Charlie Brown asked this question it was his friend Linus who replies, ”I can tell you, Charlie Brown, what Christmas is all about” as he points to the Nativity story. The Virgin Mary had a baby boy and his name was Jesus whose mission was to save the world from its sins.

At least that is what it means for Christians, the birth of their Lord and Saviour.

Whatever it means to you, shouldn’t it be more than just the glitz and the show?

There is arguably a lot of pressure on people to prepare and produce the perfect Christmas – whatever that may mean.

Most end up feeling frazzled under all the stress, and in the process of looking after everyone else, we lose sight of what’s important.

Isn’t way too much attention paid to gifts and how expensive they should be, what colour paint to buy, what curtains to adorn the house, what dress to wear to church or Queen’s Park, and who will be invited to Christmas lunch?

We agree that the hive of activity adds the excitement to Christmas, but there really is no need to overdo.

We urge you, then, to do things a little differently.

Slow down and take time to reflect.

While Christmas is indeed a season of celebration, it also means time for family, friends and introspection.

This is a time that extols renewal, understanding, tolerance, peace on earth, and that should be the spirit which overlaps the holidays and lays the foundation for a better year ahead.

Christmas is really more than just sharing neatly wrapped gifts.

Spare a thought for the things that money can’t buy: manners, kindness, love, civility and peace, not just for December, but for all year round.

For Christmas memories are made not by gifts, lights, and food but by experiences.

Engage in activities that inspire joy, express important values, bring people together and deepen your faith and spirituality. These are most likely meaningful traditions that you will want to keep from year to year.

Make this Christmas the perfect time for a brand new celebration of life, love, family and friends, and for gratitude and delight in simple gifts not available in stores but in the heart.

From all of us at Barbados TODAY, Merry Christmas.