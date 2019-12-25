Chamber of Commerce ‘sceptical about Amazon tax’ - Barbados Today

Government’s plans to collect Value Added Tax on online purchases – dubbed the Amazon Tax – is drawing some scepticism from the business community.

As the month began, changes to the Value Added Tax Act came into force to govern the collection of VAT from the sale of goods and services overseas which are meant for consumption here.

But Chamber of Commerce president Trisha Tannis said she is curious as to just how Government intends to ensure compliance from Amazon, Wal-Mart, Alibaba and other major online sellers who would now be required to register with the Barbados Revenue Authority under the new Tamis tax management system.

Tannis said: “We have some doubt as to the extent to which this can be implemented.

“The just- released BRA guidelines have requirements as it relates to filing and I must admit that I am more than a little curious about the plan to monitor compliance.

“They are asking international retailers to open Tamis accounts and to file every two months in Barbados.

“We are monitoring this very closely because when you think of big companies like Amazon, Wal-Mart and Alibaba, it is very difficult to see them complying with this filing process in Barbados.”

A release issued by the BRA said there would be new guidelines as it relates to overseas businesses utilizing payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, charge cards or prepaid cards, for the purchase of goods or services for consumption in Barbados.

It said: “All overseas merchants to which the legislation applies must register with BRA’s Tax Administration Management Information System [Tamis].

“Thereafter, all overseas merchants shall charge, collect and remit VAT on goods and services which have been purchased for consumption in Barbados.

“Businesses will also be required to file VAT returns with the Authority for reconciling the VAT charged and collected on its behalf and the VAT actually remitted to it.”

The BCCI head told Barbados TODAY that apart from its concerns about compliance on filing, the business community has no major concerns with the initiative, as it is not expected to have a major impact on businesses.

Tannis said: “It is nothing new because some of the better retailers are already charging customs duties, which includes VAT.

“If you are importing into Barbados privately, you are required to pay that VAT because you can’t clear goods unless you pay it.

“So, any concerns along that line would be a red herring issue.”

Tannis noted that the BCCI would monitor how Government intends to administer the new measures, as the organisation anticipates challenges in the early stages of implementation.

For example, she noted that VAT on services such as streaming would require a new yardstick to determine consumption in Barbados, since there is no actual port of entry

“The issue for me is VAT on services such as streaming, which were not otherwise subject to VAT because there is no clear port of entry. So, these are all reasons why we plan monitor the actual administration of this process,” she said.

