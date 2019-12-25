Pleasant surprises at the QEH for two mothers - Barbados Today

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) was a place of pleasant surprises for at least two mothers who gave birth to healthy babies this morning.

For Shakera Lorde, whose seven-pound, four-ounce baby boy was the first, a name had not yet been chosen because they weren’t expecting him until January next year.

From her bed in ward B3, Shakera explained that before coming to the clinic for a regular check-up on Christmas Eve, she felt the urge to pack her bags. By 4:07 a.m., the next day, she had given birth.

The 28-year-old explained that she was “tired but good” after bonding with her newborn. The tired mother said the fact that her son was born on Christmas day did not feel particularly special at the time but predicted that after getting some rest, those feelings would change.

“I came prepared thinking that it would happen because we’ve been having some false alarms before, but I figured he would probably wait until Christmas day to come,” she admitted, while adding that the baby’s four-year-old brother was very excited about the prospect of a younger sibling.



Irvine Husband Jr, the newborn’s father, stood by Shakera’s side throughout most of the labour process but admitted he would never have imagined himself assisting with the delivery of his first son on Christmas day.

“I was honestly expecting the [pregnancy to go] full term until January. It was a real shock for me, but I’m still glad I got to meet him on Christmas,” he told reporters.

He explained: “I went to the labour ward this morning at 3:30. I was helping my girlfriend, coaching her along the way and trying to help her follow the nurse’s instructions so she would have a good delivery.”

The surprise extended to the baby’s paternal grandfather, Irvine Husband Sr, who joined the couple at around 10:30. After meeting his second grandchild for the first time, he exclaimed: “I am feeling proud as punch.”

Husbands explained that his first grandchild was born in the U.S so he only saw him when he was about a year old.

“This one is a different experience because I came to visit the mother in the hospital and see the things that were going on.”

He then conceded: “From the time I saw them keep her in yesterday I knew it was going to be a Christmas baby…I feel honoured and proud to have a Christmas baby.

Hours later, at 9:45, 27-year-old Kameesha Pereira gave birth to Ayla Rawlins, who at eight pounds, six ounces was born five days before she was expected. Sitting with Ayla and her 25-year-old partner, Andre Rawlins on a bed in Ward B2, Kameesha told reporters that on Monday night, she realised her baby girl would be coming early.

“I was ready until the pain hit me and then I was over it. The process took two days, so it was difficult, but we’re grateful she’s here, healthy and happy,” said Pereira.

Meanwhile, Lorraine Trebble, Nursing Officer in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Obstetrics department said for the midwives, it is “really special” to deliver children on Christmas day.

“I actually love to come to the hospital and deliver babies on my birthday and to deliver babies on Christmas day is also an absolute joy. It is very special and because its Christmas, it’s just lovely to bring a child into the world,” she added.



Barbados TODAY understands a number of other babies were delivered later in the day. A team from Massy Stores was also on hand delivering hampers to all the Christmas mothers. (KS)