Two St Michael men injured in Christmas Eve shooting - Barbados Today
Two St Michael men injured in Christmas Eve shooting

December 25, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 25, 2019

Two St Michael men are nursing multiple gunshot injuries following a shooting incident that occurred around 9 o’clock last night.

Police report that Lennox Hoyte, 23, of Bush Hall and Kaspien Mayers 41, of Cave Hill, were liming on a ‘Block’ at Perfection Road, Bush Hall when two males both armed with guns approached them and fired their weapons.

Both victims were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the District “A” Police Station at 430-7242.

