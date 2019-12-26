BNA president predicts better year for nurses - Barbados Today
BNA president predicts better year for nurses - by December 26, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 26, 2019

 

Next year will be a “momentous” for the island’s nurses, President of the Barbados Nurses Association (BNA) Joanna Waterman has declared.

In a seasonal message to the fraternity, Waterman praised nursing professionals for their hard work and dedication over the last 12 months despite challenges.

“I wish to convey season’s greetings to all patients and clients and to the nurses practicing across all health care institutions and disciplines, the acute care setting, geriatrics and long term care, mental health and psychiatric care and community health and primary care settings.
“I express a sincere thank you for the continued excellent care administered to Barbadians despite the challenges of the work environment. I pray that you continue to deliver quality health and nursing care in 2020,” she said.

President of the Barbados Nurses Association Joanna Waterman.

An acute shortage of nurses has been a major concern this year and the Government is preparing to welcome more than 100 nurses from Ghana at the end of January. The BNA has expressed support for the move.

Looking ahead, Waterman is focused on improvements for the profession, pointing out that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife in honour of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightengale.

Waterman said the BNA would be working very closely with its global partners The Nursing Now! Campaign, the International Council of Nurses and the WHO “to raise the status and profile of nursing and nurses in the year 2020.”

 

