Ben Stokes’ golden year ends with OBE honour - Barbados Today

Ben Stokes' golden year ends with OBE honour
December 27, 2019

December 27, 2019

Five of England’s Cricket World Cup winners – including Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes – feature in the Queen’s New Year Honours list, as does the Football Association’s Baroness Sue Campbell.

Captain Morgan becomes a CBE, Stokes is appointed an OBE, and team-mates Jos Buttler and Joe Root are made MBEs. Coach Trevor Bayliss becomes an OBE.

Baroness Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, is made a dame after a landmark year of women’s sport.

As well as the four players and coach Bayliss, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves becomes a CBE.

England netballers Serena Guthrie, 29, and Jo Harten, 30, become MBEs, as does Kelly Sotherton, who was retrospectively awarded a second Olympic heptathlon bronze in September.

Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, 26, becomes an OBE, as do Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew and horse racing trainers Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls.

And there is an MBE for ex-Southampton defender Francis Benali, who completed five Ironmans in a week in May to raise money for charity.

