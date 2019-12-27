Greenidge and Riley honored - Barbados Today

One of the best opening batsmen this country has ever produced has received a Knighthood in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge has been conferred with the Order of St Michael and St George Knight Commander for “services to cricket and to the development of sport”.

The 68-year-old Greenidge, along with fellow Barbadian Desmond Haynes formed a formidable opening partnership for the West Indies.

They are widely considered to be one of the best opening duos of all time.

When contacted by Barbados TODAY this evening, Greenidge gave just a brief comment on how it felt to receive the honour.

“It is nice obviously and it is much appreciated in recognition,” he simply said.

Greenidge, who spent part of his childhood in England, played 108 Tests for the West Indies and scored 7558 runs, inclusive of 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries at an average of 44.72.

He also scored 5134 runs in 128 One-Day Internationals at an average of 45.03, striking 11 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

One of his greatest innings came in 1984 when he stroked an unbeaten 214 at Lord’s against England to lead the Windies to a famous victory after the home side had declared.

Following the end of his playing career, Greenidge also served as head coach of Bangladesh and was also a West Indies selector.

Current president of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Conde Riley was bestowed with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration.

While Riley told Barbados TODAY he was honoured to receive the accolade, he said he was sorry his mother was not alive to witness it.

Riley, who has been involved in sports administration for over 30 years, said she had given him words of inspiration 23 years ago when he joined the BCA.

“I am humbled, honoured and if there is one regret, it is that I recall that when I became a member of the Barbados Cricket Association back in 1996 my mum called me and she said to me, ‘I want to speak to you before you go home’ and my mother who was a primary school teacher told me, ‘I don’t want you to be there just for show, I want you to work hard’.

“She passed away in 2012 but I know she is probably smiling now because I would have carried out her instructions because I’ve worked hard,” he said.

Riley, who is also a director at Cricket West Indies, said it had been especially pleasing to see several Barbadian cricketers excel on the world stage.

“My greatest joy is to see a guy like Jason Holder become the number one all-rounder in the world, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, you know, all of these people.

“I managed to get the [BCA’s] financial structure sound and also set up the Everton Weekes Centre of Excellence which is producing these young men who are doing well on the world stage,” Riely also noted as one of his achievements.

However, he said more work still had to be done to get both Barbados and West Indies cricket strong again.

“We have to continue to work hard to get West Indies cricket back up from where it is and I would like in the next two to three years that we can see the West Indies go back up the ladder with Barbadian cricketers helping in that exercise,” Riley said.

“I look forward in the future to keep the Centre of Excellence going and rebuilding Barbados and West Indies cricket.”

Former legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd also received a Knighthood.