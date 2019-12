Police are continuing investigations into a shooting incident, which occurred last night in the area of Reed Street, St Michael.

Jamal Thomas, 26, of Chapman Lane, St. Michael reported that sometime around 9:10 p.m., he was shot in his face by a person unknown to him.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8744, or Central Police Station at 430-7676.