Police investigate stabbing incident - Barbados Today

A St Michael was stabbed during an altercation with a group of men last night at a popular restaurant at Rockley, Christ Church.

Police have not disclosed the name of the facility.

According to lawmen, Noel Massiah-Gordon, 18, years of Harmony Hall, St Michael was with a group of males liming when they were confronted by another group of men.

During the altercation, Massiah-Gordon received a stab wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the Worthing Police Station at 430-7614.