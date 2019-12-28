Cricket’s ‘GG’ to be knighted - Barbados Today

Cricket giant Gordon Greenidge’s award of a knighthood tops the list of nine other Barbadians named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Sir Cuthbert, the swashbuckling Barbados and West Indies opening batsman who played 108 Tests and 128 One Day Internationals in a 17-year West Indies career which began in 1974, is being honoured for his “exceptional contribution” to cricket and the development of sports, a Government statement said.

His fellow awardees span a range of professions including education, law, business and medicine.

Among the trio receiving the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) is gospel legend Sister Magrita Marshall who has thrilled thousands with her distinctive falsetto tones since she began singing in 1971.

With hits like Walk Holy, Higher Ground, I Wouldn’t Turn Around and I want My Crown, she has played a leading role in the local gospel music industry by ministering at events at home and abroad.

Legal academic and historian Professor Velma Newton, Dean of the Faculty of Law of the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, who currently serves as regional project director of the Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice), has also been awarded the CBE.

She is joined by international business and financial services adviser Bernell Arrindell who was a consultant to Government on its double taxation treaty strategy, the development of new legislation and the impact of international tax developments .

Well-known educator Sandra Field-Kellman, a pillar in the local Girl Guides movement, is among two others who will be awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Expressing elation at the news, she told Barbados TODAY she has worked tirelessly for more than three decades to make a contribution to the development of the nation’s youth.

Field-Kellman said: “It really isn’t something that you set out looking for.

“When you are giving, give from the heart. For me I am really honoured and happy that my work paid off.

“It was not about money, a lot of the times, things that I did was not for payment it was actually free, because I love what I do, I love children.

“It’s not about what Barbados can do for me, but what I can do for Barbados, so I am really elated and honoured that my life’s work has resulted in this national honour.”

The cricketing fraternity also copped a second honour, as president of the Barbados Cricket Association Conde Riley is to be awarded the OBE.

He told Barbados TODAY he was humbled by the national recognition for his significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration.

“ I am humbled, honoured,” he said.

His one regret is that his mother who inspired him to be strong leader did not live to celebrate his achievement.

Riley said he would continue to give back to the country by working with the nation’s youth.

He told Barbados TODAY: “I will continue to work hard with young people, when I see the amount of shootings and deaths of young people I think that cricket is an avenue that can help the youth to build character.”

Dr David Byer, the third recipient of the OBE, is being recognised for his outstanding contribution in the field of emergency medicine.

Veteran public relations executive, founder of JER Associates Ricardo Blackman is among the three honourees named to receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Blackman, a former journalist and broadcaster, told Barbados TODAY: “I. am humbled and I feel very proud to be recognized for my work in the area of journalism and broadcasting”

Blackman honed his skills with Jimmy and Tony Cozier at the Daily News, Rediffusion, the BBC Caribbean Service and the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation. It was at CBC Radio that he developed the lunchtime news bulletin, The World at One, which quietly passed its 50th anniversary on air in 2019.

Now semi-retired, Blackman said he is focused on giving back to the country.

He told Barbados TODAY: “I am looking for an organization that does not have a voice.

“I have a number of organizations in mind, but I will make that announcement early in the New Year.

“I want to an adopt an organization that is doing a tremendous amount of work in the community that needs a greater voice.”

The other recipients of the MBE are Desmond Crichlow for his service to tertiary education and his contribution in the development of information technology and Jean Holder for her contribution to nursing, particularly in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology. [email protected]