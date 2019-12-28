Mass picnic, concerts to kick off We Gatherin’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Mass picnic, concerts to kick off We Gatherin’ - by December 28, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 28, 2019

A New Year’s Day mass picnic and concert at River Bay, St Lucy are to kick off the Government’s We Gatherin’ 2020 as the northernmost parish becomes the first to launch the initiative.

St Lucy MP Peter Phillips told journalists at the iconic traditional site for family picnics and excursions that during 2020 the northern parish would focus on Families, Achievements, Institutions, Talent and Heritage (FAITH), starting with families getting together for fellowship, food and fun.

Gather by the Bay which starts from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., includes a concert which will feature top local artistes including gospel icon Sister Magrita Marshall who will headline the Down By The Riverside gospel concert, and sundown concert that includes Ishiaka McNeil, Lady Essence, Allison Hinds, Leadpipe and Saddis, Peter Ram, Rupee and Adrian Clarke.

St Lucy MP Peter Phillips (right) and Minister of Culture and the Creative Economy John King.

The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation’s Q in the Community district fair is to be organised as Q-By the Bay, featuring DJ Radar.

Parking is to be provided at the St Lucy District Hospital and St Lucy Parish Church, Phillips said. Patrons may take the public bus offered by the Transport Board or park at the District Hospital or the Parish Church and take a free private shuttle to River Bay.

Phillips told journalists: “As we move through the month, FAITH will be the centre of our parish activities which will be spearheaded by an ecumenical service on January 5, we will honour the achievement of the people of St Lucy with an awards ceremony on the 20th.

“St Lucy is leading the way in a year that is truly momentous, January 21st will be the centennial of the birth of Rt Excellent Errol Walton Barrow who is from St Lucy, and we will honour him with the unveiling of a plaque on the 21st of January at ‘The Garden’ and then with a super concert in Checker Hall that  same day.

“We will feature and support our local community institutions, showcase our parish talent and tour several heritage sights.

“St Lucy will come alive during January 2020 and we invite all  Barbadians and our visitors to join us as we celebrate our parish and transform our nation.”

We Gatherin’ Co-ordinator Selma Green indicated that the project implementation unit for We Gatherin’ was overseeing the management and coordination of the events and projects during the yearlong celebration.

She said the goal of We Gatherin’ is to deepen the connection between Barbados and its diaspora, diversify the economy by creating new sectors and businesses, empower Barbadian communities through enterprise, foster greater community spirit and philanthropy, highlight Barbados as a world-class authentic global brand, and influence a new understanding and appreciation of Barbadian people.

Green told reporters: “The benefits we intend to realise are improved investment in projects, infrastructure and services, greater number of visitors coming to Barbados and increased visitor spend.

“The development of new sectors and econonmies and increased economic opportunities; heightened social cohesion; easy and efficient mechanism for receiving charitable donations, strong diaspora partnerships and networks for sharing information, trade and investment; growth and diversification of local businesses; and a rekindling of a culture of philanthropy.”

Green also encouraged entrepreneurs to grasp opportunities that We Gatherin’ will present by creating greater economic space for them to operate in and to connect with new markets through the diaspora.

She declared that many Barbadians and visitors are expected to come home from all over the globe not just to have a good time, but to explore innovative ideas, projects and to partner with local businesses.

She said: “Tap into the additional demand, create new products and services, generate more jobs, improve your business processes, increase your income generating capacity and export and earn valuable foreign exchange.”

The officials also promoted the initiative’s website – www.wegatherinbarbados.com – and other social media platforms as sources of information on the project.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share3
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Improvements coming for District Hospital

The St Lucy District Hospital is expected to reap some of the sweets of We Gatherin’ Barbados 2020. During a press...

We Gatherin’ a likely tourism boost – BTMI

The state tourism marketing agency has touted the Government’s year-long initiative to unite Bajans at home and abroad as a...

Do better for nurses in 2020, says BNA head

Nurses are challenging the Government to urgently address a number of “untenable” situations plaguing the profession, as...

Hose thief on bond

A 38-year-old man who admitted to stealing a $95 hose and selling it for $7, has been placed on a bond to keep the peace for...

Ward remanded on gun and drug charges

A 28-year-old man charged with firearm possession and several drug offences was remanded to HMP Dodds today. Kemar Peter...

Butt squeeze was just a joke, says Maynard

A Christ Church man claimed he was only playing around when he squeezed the buttock of a woman while out clubbing. David...

Young woman blames Satan for causing her to steal hams

A New Orleans woman who stole two hams on Christmas Eve and today suggested she had been led astray by the devil, will have...

#YearInReview – A year of political intrigue, social ills, gains and losses

When the American, Ervin Drake, wrote the lyrics for his song It Was A Very Good Year, in 1961, Dominica’s Prime Minister...

St James vendor decries NCC and luxury hotel

Mere weeks into the new tourist season, tension appears to be mounting between a well-established lounge chair vendor and a...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share3