Missing Woman: Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin - Barbados Today

Missing Woman: Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin
December 28, 2019

December 28, 2019

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin, 25, of Rock Gap, Spooners Hill, St Michael.

Doughlin left the residence of her mother Annette Doughlin about 11 pm on Christmas Day to deliver a Christmas light set and has not been seen since.

She 5′ 9” tall with a medium build and light brown complexion. She has short blonde hair, a round face with dark brown eyes, normal nose, mouth and ears. She speaks in a loud tone and answers to the alias, ‘Blonde.’ She has two tattoos. The first tattoo is on the right side of her chest and comprises unknown letters surrounded by hearts. The other tattoo is on her right leg, however, the design is unknown.

When she left the residence, she was wearing a pair of small gold earrings, a plain orange T-shirt, a pair of short white pants cut just above the knees and brown sandals. The tattoo on her leg is visible when she is wearing these pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242/7246 or the nearest police station.

