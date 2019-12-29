Today's weather - Barbados Today
Today’s weather - by December 29, 2019

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Mostly fair.

Wind: Generally E at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with some brief scattered showers.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

