Missing woman found - Barbados Today

Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin, 25, of Rock Gap, Spooners Hill, St Michael who was reported missing on Saturday has been found.
She was located on Sunday and is safe.
Home / Local News / Missing woman found
Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin, 25, of Rock Gap, Spooners Hill, St Michael who was reported missing on Saturday has been found.
She was located on Sunday and is safe.
Travel + Leisure magazine has released its list of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020, and Barbados has made the cut....
The man who was shot and injured at Redmans Village, St Thomas last night has died. Police have identified him as 22-year-old...
Former Diplomat Donville Johnson has died. Johnson served as Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He was...
Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Redman’s Village, St Thomas. The victim, a man, was taken...
Democratic Labour Party (DLP) spokesperson on the Environment, Andre Worrell is calling for the resignation of Minister of...
The West Indies Players’Association (WIPA) salutes Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd and Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge on receiving...
The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents and businesses in parts of St Joseph, who are currently experiencing...
Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Mostly fair. Wind: Generally E at 15 to 35...
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin, 25, of Rock Gap, Spooners...