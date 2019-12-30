Missing woman found - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Missing woman found - by December 30, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 30, 2019

 

Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin, 25, of Rock Gap, Spooners Hill, St Michael who was reported missing on Saturday has been found.

She was located on Sunday and is safe.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share78
82 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Barbados Named Top Place To Travel In 2020

Travel + Leisure magazine has released its list of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020, and Barbados has made the cut....

Redman Village shooting victim dies

The man who was shot and injured at Redmans Village, St Thomas last night has died. Police have identified him as 22-year-old...

Former diplomat passes away

  Former Diplomat Donville Johnson has died. Johnson served as Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He was...

Shooting in Redman’s Village leaves man injured

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Redman’s Village, St Thomas. The victim, a man, was taken...

DLP calls for resignation of Prescod, Grant

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) spokesperson on the Environment, Andre Worrell is calling for the resignation of Minister of...

WIPA salutes Sirs Clive Lloyd and Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge

The West Indies Players’Association (WIPA) salutes Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd and Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge on receiving...

bwa

BWA experiencing low production at Golden Ridge Pumping Station

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents and businesses in parts of St Joseph, who are currently experiencing...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Mostly fair. Wind: Generally E at 15 to 35...

Missing Woman: Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin, 25, of Rock Gap, Spooners...

82 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share78