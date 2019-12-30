Reason for the season . . . Mary’s Boy Child a spectacular production - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Reason for the season . . . Mary’s Boy Child a spectacular production - by December 30, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 30, 2019

The intention was to remind the congregation of “the reason for the season”. And the People’s Cathedral delivered that message in the most effective way on Sunday night.

In the midst of the Yuletide Season, the church staged an entertaining and creative production entitled: Mary’s Boy Child. There was clear narration, hilarious acting, fine singing, well-choreographed dancing and excellent music coming from the live band.

The production dealt primarily with the events surrounding the birth of the Christ child. And although it’s an all-familiar story, the play depicted the events in a unique and vibrant way. The nativity scene was well represented. There was Mary and Joseph, the babe, shepherds, the wise men and the Angel of the Lord.

The mass choir, made up of the alpha, youth, male and female choirs sang lustily. Songs included: The Night Before Christmas, Jesus Is The Reason for The Season, All Because of A Baby Boy, Angels We Have Heard on High, There’s Something Going on Down in Bethlehem, How Great Our Joy among others. The grand finale was performed to In All of His Glory.

Daunted by the task ahead, Mary and Joseph questioned God. They both asked: “Why did you choose me? Mary lamented that she was “tired”, while Joseph declared that he was “overwhelmed”. The couple did a duet which included the words: “I’m just a common man… Why would he choose me? How could he use me to do an extraordinary thing?”

Backed by the all-male choir, Joseph held the baby Jesus and sang: “Sleep baby get your rest…”

The Angel of the Lord appeared to six sleeping shepherds who were earlier counting their sheep. On hearing the “glorious news” of the birth of the Saviour they left their flock and swiftly made their way to Bethlehem. They were followed by the wise men who, upon seeing the star, rejoiced and headed to the manger. They brought gifts to the King.

Just before it ended the production showed Jesus as a grown man performing miracles as the choir sang: “Praise the name of Jesus. Praise the name of the lord…” Multiple people including the blind man, the prostitute, the girl possessed by demons and others encountered Christ.

The production ended with the Bible verse that most aptly explains the reason for the Christ child coming to earth. The narrator recited John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life…” (IMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

The way of the future . . . Regional businesses must embrace digital innovation – CDB

The Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme (CTEP) is a virtual hub for Caribbean start-ups and entrepreneurs, helping...

More computer programmers in Barbados . . . 19 complete coding workshop

Nineteen Barbadian students have recently completed the Fall 2019 session of Level 1 of the CSF Computer Coding Workshop...

Business mediators receive training

Arbitration and dispute resolution as an alternative to commercial disputes reaching the law courts took another step as...

#ChristmasMessage2019 – All are part of one whole . . . Truth is ever young and vigorous as Jesus embodies love

Christmas is mainly celebrated by Christians, but do not make the mistake that it is only for Christians. It is a holy and...

#ChristmasMessage2019 – Jesus’ unconditional love . . . The gift that keeps on giving

Barbados Evangelical Association Christmas Message 2019 We are in the season of the year when we celebrate the birth of...

#ChristmasMessage2019 – The true Christmas story . . . Hope is found in the experiences of ordinary people

Christmas Message 2019 The Methodist Church Rev. Derick A. Richards, Bishop, Methodist Church, South Caribbean District It is...

#ChristmasMessage2019 – Have a pragmatic faith . . . Remember the poor, destitute at Christmas

The Christmas season provides those of us in the Christian community with the opportunity to reiterate, reinforce and reflect...

#ChristmasMessage2019 – Getting back to peace . . . Ways to live in harmony with all

Peace on Earth good will to men (Luke 2:14) Theologians have informed us that at the time of the shepherds’ proclamation of...

A Caribbean Christmas . . . Three nights of enjoyable Handel’s Messiah production

If you missed it, you missed out on a great production. Had you seen it, The 1688 Orchestra and Collective’s Handel’s...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share