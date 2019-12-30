Reason for the season . . . Mary’s Boy Child a spectacular production - Barbados Today

The intention was to remind the congregation of “the reason for the season”. And the People’s Cathedral delivered that message in the most effective way on Sunday night.

In the midst of the Yuletide Season, the church staged an entertaining and creative production entitled: Mary’s Boy Child. There was clear narration, hilarious acting, fine singing, well-choreographed dancing and excellent music coming from the live band.

The production dealt primarily with the events surrounding the birth of the Christ child. And although it’s an all-familiar story, the play depicted the events in a unique and vibrant way. The nativity scene was well represented. There was Mary and Joseph, the babe, shepherds, the wise men and the Angel of the Lord.

The mass choir, made up of the alpha, youth, male and female choirs sang lustily. Songs included: The Night Before Christmas, Jesus Is The Reason for The Season, All Because of A Baby Boy, Angels We Have Heard on High, There’s Something Going on Down in Bethlehem, How Great Our Joy among others. The grand finale was performed to In All of His Glory.

Daunted by the task ahead, Mary and Joseph questioned God. They both asked: “Why did you choose me? Mary lamented that she was “tired”, while Joseph declared that he was “overwhelmed”. The couple did a duet which included the words: “I’m just a common man… Why would he choose me? How could he use me to do an extraordinary thing?”

Backed by the all-male choir, Joseph held the baby Jesus and sang: “Sleep baby get your rest…”

The Angel of the Lord appeared to six sleeping shepherds who were earlier counting their sheep. On hearing the “glorious news” of the birth of the Saviour they left their flock and swiftly made their way to Bethlehem. They were followed by the wise men who, upon seeing the star, rejoiced and headed to the manger. They brought gifts to the King.

Just before it ended the production showed Jesus as a grown man performing miracles as the choir sang: “Praise the name of Jesus. Praise the name of the lord…” Multiple people including the blind man, the prostitute, the girl possessed by demons and others encountered Christ.

The production ended with the Bible verse that most aptly explains the reason for the Christ child coming to earth. The narrator recited John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life…” (IMC)