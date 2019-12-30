Redman Village shooting victim dies - Barbados Today
Redman Village shooting victim dies - by December 30, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 30, 2019

The man who was shot and injured at Redmans Village, St Thomas last night has died.

Police have identified him as 22-year-old Kirk Bowen also of Redmans Village.

Police said that around 7:15 p.m., a group was liming under a shed at Redmans Village when there were several loud explosions.

The victim, who was passing through the area fell and was in discomfort.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead around 11:15 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726/419-1729, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any Police Station.

