Giving thanks and praise - Barbados Today

As this year closes, it is prudent to give thanks. Thanks to all those who faithfully read this column each week and interact with the subject matter.

I am grateful for the compliments you pay when our paths cross in our busy schedules: “Keep up the good work”; “The articles are usually well researched and topical”; “God bless you in your writing.” These comments and others have encouraged me many times over; and inspire me to continue writing.

And I am always amazed at the “new” readers. Hardly a month passes when I do not come across someone who lets me know they read the column. It is usually someone I know personally but did not have a clue they followed my writings. That is what I mean by “new.”

So, many thanks to all the readers of the past year and beyond that. I am grateful that you benefit in some way from the articles.

And I am intrigued, too, by your hints of other issues you would like to see me tackle. Unfortunately, a weekly column of approximately 550 words could not possibly cover all those topics.

This is where you come in. As Christians, called and anointed by God to share the Good News to an ever increasingly indifferent world that ridicules believers and scoffs at the Bible, we must all do our part!

You would recall that when we meet each other in the supermarket, on the streets of Bridgetown, or at an event, I sometimes suggest that you could start to write as well.

You could start with a Letter to the Editor of one of the newspapers now and again. Or lend your voice to the “Call-In” programmes at times. Share the Biblical and Christian world view on today’s topical issues. Don’t let the few of us who write in the papers do it alone.

Remember, Paul confidently says, “… I am set for the defence of the gospel,” (Philippians1:17). And Peter says something similar in 1Peter3:15. “… Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have…” (1Peter3:15 NIV).

Of course, the moment you put pen to paper (or is it now, place fingers on keyboard?) you may be opposed or even lambasted. But never mind, that goes with the territory. However, the greater good would have been accomplished. That is, taking a stand for the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in the public square! So, do your part in the New Year.

Indeed, I cannot give kudos without mention of my wife, the number one supporter and encourager in the writing of these articles. Her wisdom and critical eye are praiseworthy!

Of course, the overall praise has to go to God who inspires the articles. It is He who guides the subject matter and is looking over my shoulder from the beginning of an article to the end. And really, it could not be otherwise, since it is He of whom I write and His principles I defend.

Let me say that my sole purpose in writing is to say what God says about man’s behaviour and response to the myriad of social challenges with which he is bombarded in this present life. Also, I write to present the better way that we can live now and prepare ourselves for eternity.

I write to proclaim that there is only one way to God; and that is through His Son, Jesus Christ.

May God be praised for evermore!