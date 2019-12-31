In the public’s interest - Barbados Today

The National Conservation Commission (NCC) is standing by its decision to restrict popular lounge chair vendor, Derry Bayley’s access to some sections of the beach at Alleyne’s Bay in St James.

But the commission’s General Manager Ryan Als has rubbished Bayley’s suggestion that the NCC is working in cahoots with the Fairmont Royal Pavilion Hotel, and instead insisted that the decision was taken in the public’s interest.

After paying the lounge chair vendor a visit on Sunday, the NCC official told Barbados TODAY that a black line between Royal Pavilion and Bayley’s lounge chair business was drawn to ensure that a space on the beach is reserved for members of the public.

He contended that Bayley, who has been plying his trade for over a decade, places up to 120 chairs on the beach, which is four times the number usually allowed.

“The public is the real victim here….This is a public space….He is making money from the public space and after being given four times the amount that we normally give, he is complaining,” Als told Barbados TODAY.

Bayley, owner of Rico’s on the Beach, last Friday complained that NCC officials threatened to revoke his permit if he moved his chairs too close to the nearby hotel. Arguing that his intention was not to take over the beach, Bayley said he needed an opportunity to sit with all parties involved to reach an amicable solution to the impasse.

“I was never asked how much space I would need, how much space might be good enough or anything like that. I was treated like a child and pushed to the side. It’s like someone is coming to me saying ‘I am your daddy, and I say don’t go there and that is what you are supposed to do’,” he had complained.

However, Als said that, to the contrary, the NCC, which regulates beach access, is very supportive of entrepreneurship and has no issues with people vending on beaches, in parks and other spaces.

But he stressed that it could only work within the confines of proper structure and management and, in this case, NCC rangers were simply using their discretion in a way that was just and reasonable.

“….These are difficult economic times and we are there to help people. However, we also manage the process because it is not a free for all. There has to be some structure. We offer the structure and manage it,” the NCC General Manager contended.

He further stressed: “Sometimes people want to do more than is permissible, but we have to make decisions based on the public good and we cannot turn the beaches or the park into an entire vending facility. The public needs to be able to go and enjoy themselves at the beaches and in the parks.”

When Barbados TODAY spoke with Bayley on Monday, he was still not satisfied with the arrangement, even after the visit from Als on Sunday. He maintained that the NCC was being biased, telling him that the Fairmont Royal Pavilion could sue him for encroaching on their land.

While he acknowledged Als’ request for more space for the public, he suggested this was just a ploy to advance the interest of the hotel.

“He is telling me to keep quiet and don’t go behind the line,” said Bayley.

“He is saying he doesn’t see any reason for me to get more chairs because I have enough chairs out here already and I don’t need anymore, but I don’t know about all of that.”

