Miss Universe competition a learning experience - Barbados Today

Despite the fact that Barbados, unlike some other Caribbean countries, has not yet landed a contestant in the top 20 of the Miss Universe pageant, the experience, even from the standpoint of the local competition to select a representative for the event, has made a tremendous difference in the lives of the young women involved.

Speaking at a post-pageant press conference to discuss the experience of Miss Barbados Universe Shanel Ifill at the recently concluded event in the United States, local franchise holder for the pageant, Gaynelle Marshall, said the experience had been beneficial to the participants in several areas.

“Our aim is to take a girl with potential, take that and guide it into something she can use the rest of her life. Today, I realized that Shanel is one of fewer than 8,000 women worldwide that has had the Miss Universe experience, which is quite phenomenal when you consider there are billions of women on this planet.

“This experience travels with them the rest of their lives, and those who have taken part before still get the same feelings of excitement, anticipation and hope for the young lady going forward because they understand the magnitude of this once in a lifetime opportunity. They let the would-be delegates know this experience can can prepare them for things they could never prepare for in Barbados.”

Marshall added that pageants like Miss Universe also give Barbados a chance to be heard on a global platform.

“To etch out your notch or place on the way to the top is important, and like the Olympics or World Cup, this is a chance to learn, grow, penetrate and solidify our place on the world stage,” she said.

Marshall also cited an example of how the skills learned in preparation for the international pageant paid a tremendous dividend for one of the contestants, Jenessa Banfield.

“Jenessa just left for Dubai two days ago to take up a job, because by the time the company finished interviewing her, they cancelled their other interviews and hired her immediately. This is an example of how this contest creates spaces so women can assume leadership roles and get their voices heard. It brings together ladies from all walks of life, and gives them the ability to walk in their own truth and find their voice. Coming out of it, some have started their own businesses or managed to grow the businesses they already owned,” she pointed out.

Winner of the local competition, Ifill added that, among other things, the experience helped her improve her time management skills. Miss Barbados Universe recalled a touching moment as she talked about her challenge with scoliosis as a child.

“I think one thing I left in Atlanta was sharing my experience with scoliosis. I was diagnosed with it at 11 and had surgery at 15. I shared my story during a press junket in Atlanta and afterwards, a woman came up to me and said, ‘my daughter has scoliosis, she follows you and she loves you’. And I was in tears because I never anticipated that I would have impacted someone’s life like that. It really meant a lot to me.”

Ifill added that she and the eventual winner, Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa, had become fast friends, and she was still very much in contact with the other girls she met in Atlanta, Georgia where the competition took place.

“I felt everyone was really interesting. I honestly have become friends with and have built close relationships with several of the girls. Miss Jamaica, we are extremely close; Haiti, Gabriella, I love her; Kenya, Mexico, Panama, all the Caribbean girls are very close. We have a group chat on 8 and talk every day, and now we’re discussing and planning what Carnivals we will be attending,” she shared.

Now the pageant is over, Ifill said that apart from pursuing increased modelling opportunities and promoting scoliosis awareness, she will be resuming her studies at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, shortly.

“They gave me the semester off to prepare for the pageant, and they have told me there is some good work waiting for me when I return!” she quipped. (DH)