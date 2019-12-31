Missing: Lance Ricardo Ramsay - Barbados Today
Missing: Lance Ricardo Ramsay - by December 31, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 31, 2019

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing man.

He is Lance Ricardo Ramsay, 35, of Sharon, St Thomas who was last seen on Monday, December 23, by his aunt Ida Jemmott of the same address when he left her at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael.

Ramsay is about five feet, seven inches tall and has a light brown complexion.

He is slim, has short, black hair, and an erect appearance.

At the time he was wearing a long, black pants, blue Nautica T-shirt and red sneakers.

Police said he is in the habit of sleeping away from home and was last seen in the area of the Cheapside Bus Terminal around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, December 24.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lance Ramsay is asked to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726/1729, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

 

