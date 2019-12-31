No cost too high . . . Bajans willing to pay big bucks to ring in New Year - Barbados Today

Many Barbadians will once again be forking out hundreds, and possibly thousands, of dollars to attend New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in 2020, as they put aside any economic concerns they may have had throughout the year.

Come tomorrow night, thousands of Barbadians are expected to scatter across the island at various venues to welcome a new year with loved ones, friends and well-wishers.

Many are also expected to gather at several vantage points along the island’s coasts to catch a glimpse of the fireworks that will light up the night skies to signal the end of one decade and the start of a new one.

While several food establishments will be serving up special dinners, bars, hotels and night clubs will be seeking to attract patrons for the countdown.

There will also be several house parties and other private events.

Ticketed and paid events will range from as low as $25 to more than $500.

In keeping with the glitz and glamour of the night, several individuals are also expected to purchase outfits and ensure they are in fine form, from head to toe.

While a haircut for a man could cost up to $35, nails and hairstyles for women could reach as much as $100 and $500 respectively.

“Yes, I will be getting my hair done and my nails, but I don’t know how much it will cost yet,” said one lady as she made a purchase, which she said was an outfit to wear to the celebrations at the Hilton tomorrow night.

Two salon operators who also requested that their names not be used told Barbados TODAY there had been a steady flow of people coming to get their New Year’s Eve hairdos and nails done.

Perhaps the most expensive event on the cards for tomorrow will be the diamond coast Nikki Beach Barbados celebrations, which will have Grammy Award-winning international recording artist Estelle as its headliner.

The luxury beach club location is promising patrons an open bar, a special menu, spectacular fireworks display and other perks under a Roaring ‘20s theme.

Meanwhile, the popular Hilton Resort is promising “the best fireworks display” at its all-inclusive party titled All that Glitters.

For a ticket price of $350, the expected thousands of partygoers will be treated to a delicious buffet selection, premium drinks and infectious soca by the group Krosfyah, and a full band performance by 2 Mile Hill.

On the south coast, celebrators will have the option of ringing in 2020 at the Ocean Two Resort and Residences all-inclusive Playing with Fire beach lime, with a bonfire, limbo, live DJs, delicious food stations and an open bar, for a price of $195 for adults and $98 for children 12 years and under.

Elevate Suit & Tie has a Monte Carlo-themed, premium drinks inclusive celebration. And while limited special pricing was $170 for ladies and $190 for men, regular prices have reached $200 for women and $220 for gents.

Financial consultant and economist Jeremy Stephen told Barbados TODAY the New Year’s Eve celebration was simply one of those things people would spend on even if they were concerned about low income throughout the year.

He explained that while people would be more “discriminatory” towards some products or services at other times of the year, they tend to spend on special occasions.

“They obviously chose what is cheaper while sacrificing quality in the short-term, with hopes that income will rise in time, but when it comes to items like New Year’s Eve celebrations, there are some factors that fall into place that are interesting,” said Stephen.

“Price no longer really is the determinant, but rather the fact that you are shopping an exclusive type of event – something that is supposed to be once in a blue moon, something that is supposed to give certain glitz and glamour,” he added.

In giving a short analysis of the kind of spending expected for the one night of celebration, Stephen further explained: “It is all about the emotional ties or feelings that you get with a New Year’s Day celebrations. That is what they are thinking about and that is what people pay for.”

“So, they react more so to the crowd that they are going to be with and less so to the price.”

Some of the more affordable celebrations will take place at various clubs and bars.

The Truth Lounge in Maxwell is promising live performances with a general admission cost of $35, while UWI, BCC & Ross University students will pay $25 with identification.

Meanwhile, the Dukes Night Lounge in Holetown will be hosting its “drinks free” New Year’s Eve celebrations for general admission of $80.

With several people reporting that they will be going out for an Old Year’s Night dinner, several establishments have also been advertising specials.

The 6 Mix Bar on the south coast, will be offering an open kitchen, live deejay and free champagne party, for a price of $100 per person or $180 per couple, that will include house drinks and party favours.

Meanwhile, the Horny Ram Pub, in Trents, St James will be serving up a three-course menu with complimentary drinks and a live deejay, for a cost of $275 per person.