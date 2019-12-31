No more space! - Barbados Today

Carlisle Bay is overcrowded with lounge chair vendors and the National Conservation Commission (NCC) will be very wary of granting any new licences on the popular stretch of beach, General Manager, Ryan Als has revealed.

He told Barbados TODAY that over the last few months, the number of persons applying for licences to operate such businesses has increased significantly and on some beaches, free access to members of the public was being prevented.

While stressing that the NCC would continue to support small enterprises and even larger hotels, Als admitted that some beaches had reached the maximum number of vendors who could be reasonably accommodated.

“We are not really going to cut back on the licences…but some areas have reached their maximum and we may have to redirect some people to areas where there is space to operate. Everything has a limit and when that maximum capacity is reached, we have to look at alternative locations,” Als told Barbados TODAY.

“It makes no sense putting 20 beach chair vendors on a beach that can only hold five. Everybody will be confused and miserable and that will not auger well for the tourism product or for the general public. We still need to leave space for recreation.”

The NCC General Manager identified Carlisle Bay as one location close to its maximum.

“At this point, it is not a place where we are encouraging any additional vending, but when people submit proposals they may have a novel idea which could complement things and if they have something novel that we believe could add value to the experience at Carlisle Bay, of course we would entertain it,” he said.

Als explained that the prevalence of taxi operators and tour buses bringing tourists to the beach was attracting the increased vending.

Consequently, many other beaches which offer similar experiences were receiving less attention from vendors.

“Sometimes vendors have their own interest at heart and you can’t blame people for that. Everybody wants to do their best and at the NCC we literally need to draw a line in the sand and say you can go here and no further,” Als sais.

“The issue is not necessarily the vendors at the beach only but how the beach is used, the resources we have available to put at that beach and even the different personalities of the vendors. Many of these things have to be managed well and we try wherever possible to seek enterprise opportunities for people because we understand that times are hard and people need to earn a living and we do our best to facilitate.”

But above all other considerations, Als said, is that the beach must always be retained as a public recreational space which citizens and visitors can freely enjoy.

“We must have adequate space for the general public to use the beach unimpeded, and that is what vendors and other beach users need to respect,” he concluded.

[email protected]