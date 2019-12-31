REGIONAL - A bloody end: Ten shot in PoS: Cops kill two as woman dies, infant wounded - Barbados Today

PORT OF SPAIN – Police shot four gunmen this afternoon, killing two minutes after they killed a woman and shot several people including a five-year-old boy.

Police said that around 2.30 p.m. a parlour at Upper Erica Street, Laventille was robbed by four men who stopped near the shop in a black Nissan Tiida hatchback.

When the men were leaving they opened fire on a group of people near the shop striking a five-year-old boy in the left leg.

The boy, Zackary Hernandez is at hospital.

The gunmen then went to the corner of Prince and George Streets, Port of Spain where they opened fire on a North Coast Road bound maxi-taxi hitting two men and a woman. The woman later died at hospital.

Police responded to the sounds of gunshots and saw the men trying to escape in the Tiida. Officers chased after the car and the chase ended along the Eastern Main Road, Laventille near to the Port of Spain Market when the Tiida was slammed into by a Hyundai Accent that was heading west.

The men came out the Tiida when the police showed up almost seconds after and a shoot-out between the two groups ensued.

All four gunmen were struck.

Three were taken to hospital while one ran off.

Two died while one is in critical condition.

The gunman who escaped was eventually captured in Sea Lots with gunshot injuries.

He too was taken to hospital where he remained under police guard up to last night.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says at least ten people had been shot in the attacks that involved shooters all carrying assault rifles.

The guns used is a source of concern by Griffith who said on a social media posting “And we have Senators, attorneys and activists demanding that such creatures should be given bail to be allowed to return to the streets to shoot and try to kill more law-abiding citizens. I would pray for these brilliant God-fearing spokespersons for such elements.”

(Trinidad Express)