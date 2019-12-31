Revered leal luminary celebrated for integrity and service - Barbados Today

Grieving relatives of Beverley Lady Walrond struggled to hold back the tears today as hundreds joined them at The Chapel of the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens to reflect on the life of the legal professional of unparalleled distinction who died tragically earlier this month.

Acting Governor General Sir Kenneth Hewitt, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson, led the mourners at the service of thanksgiving which was also attended by scores of lawyers and other members of the legal fraternity.

They heard of the professional achievements of the “principled individual with unfailing integrity”.

But it was the tributes from Lady Walrond’s immediate family who described her as a loving wife of 46 years to Sir Errol Mickey Walrond, devoted mother to son Dr Maurice Walrond and daughter Maya Johnston, and loving grandmother to Isabella, Xoe, and Moses, that caused many to shed a tear.

Maya recalled that her Jamaican mother’s passion, unrivalled emotional intelligence and quiet ambition, perfectly matched her Bajan husband’s reserved, determined modesty and unquestioned book smarts.

She said from the time she was introduced to motherhood, Lady Walrond made it clear that her children must receive a sound education.

She wanted her daughter and son to be well-rounded, and therefore sacrificed her time to accompany them to extra-curricular activities.

Maya said her mother thought it was important for her children to love their skin, and made sure she set the example for supporting and championing black excellence.

“Anyone who knows my mother would tell you how proud she was of Maurice and myself. As many of your ears can attest, she would talk about us constantly to anyone who would listen. We were her pride. But if we were her pride, then her grandchildren were her joy.

“Maurice’s daughter Isabella came first, followed by my Xoe. And on Isabella’s arrival, my mother declared herself ‘too young to be a grandmother’, and so she labeled herself as nana,” Maya said.

“Being nana was a role that my mother relished and she was determined to be ever-present in her grandchildren’s lives even though they all live overseas.

“No occasion passed for our children without nana marking it with a card, a gift, asking for photos to be shared. And in recent years, she started to slow down her practice to have more time to share with them and to visit,” she shared.

Maya could not hold back the tears as she declared that her family was eternally grateful for Lady Walrond’s presence in their lives.

Her mother passed away on December 8, after she and her husband were involved in an accident in Miami, Florida. Sir Errol sustained minor injuries in the crash.

In his tribute, Lady Walrond’s brother Conrad Jr Walters said there would never be enough time for him to describe the close relationship he shared with his sister.

Walters indicated that as children, he and Lady Walrond were compared to two peas in a pod and partners in crime.

He said his older sibling was a fountain of inspiration who touched many lives.

“She was our greatest cheerleader. Her knowledge and advice to everyone was priceless and her integrity was paramount. She was never intimidated to speak the truth. She lived by the motto ‘do whatever you do but give it your all’.

“Talents, achievements and love for her God and humanity were all a part of what made her so very special. She was a happy and giving sister. Her home was always opened to family and friends alike,” a sobbing Walters said.

Lady Walrond, the architect of the Family Court was called to the Bar in Barbados in April 1974 and later joined the Attorney General’s Chambers as Acting Crown Counsel, eventually rising to Senior Crown Counsel.

In 1978, she entered private practice in Barbados as a partner in the law firm of Smith & Smith. She later established her private practice and in 1995 was appointed one of Her Majesty’s Counsel.

Her friend Dawn Shields-Searles QC, said Lady Walrond was fearless and meticulous in representing her clients which led to her being chosen by family law clients to handle their cases.

“Her court experience in that area was immediately evident as she became known to be a divorcing spouse’s worse nightmare. Not surprising therefore, she was a member of the Family Law Counsel and she contributed significantly to the development of family law.

“Bev continued to campaign for changes to the Family Court and the length of the court process in Barbados. Had she remained with us, she would hopefully realise that her struggles were not in vain as we have now been informed that come January there will be a new structure and there will be a dedicated family court and family judge,” Shields-Searles said.

The attorney highlighted that her mentor’s greatest satisfaction in practicing law came from being an advocate for disadvantaged children. She served as the lawyer for the Barbados Child Care Board from 1986 until the time of her passing. She was also the first female president of the Barbados Bar Association.

Lady’s Walrond’s niece Sahran Walters added a special touch to the service with her moving rendition of It is Well With My Soul.

Ex-High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Reverend Guy Hewitt who delivered the sermon told those gathered that while Lady Walrond’s death came at the “joyous” Christmas time, they must find peace in the story of the birth of Jesus Christ in the stable in Bethlehem.

“This Christ child who we celebrate, who we call Jesus Christ, grew up and taught a new way of being. He told people what God’s heart is like and that we should all seek for so much more than we often do in life and living. Our sister Bev understood that . . .,” Reverend Hewitt said.

[email protected]