Simmons granted bail - Barbados Today

Ato Makennan Simmons should consider himself lucky to have his freedom for the New Year.

The 31-year-old landscaper of Tudor Bridge Main Road, St Michael, found himself in hot water when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on five charges.

Simmons was not required to plead to having cannabis in his possession; riding a motorcycle on Roebuck Street, The City without a valid licence; not stopping on hearing a police siren; using the license plate X5157 knowing them to be fraudulent, as well as driving a motorcycle without valid insurance.

There was no objection to bail and Magistrate Douglas Frederick granted the accused bail in the sum of $2000 and ordered him to return to court on January 7, 2020, when he will have the matters transferred to the Traffic Court.