Simmons granted bail - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Simmons granted bail - by December 31, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 31, 2019

Ato Makennan Simmons should consider himself lucky to have his freedom for the New Year.

The 31-year-old landscaper of Tudor Bridge Main Road, St Michael, found himself in hot water when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on five charges.

Simmons was not required to plead to having cannabis in his possession; riding a motorcycle on Roebuck Street, The City without a valid licence; not stopping on hearing a police siren; using the license plate X5157 knowing them to be fraudulent, as well as driving a motorcycle without valid insurance.

There was no objection to bail and Magistrate Douglas Frederick granted the accused bail in the sum of $2000 and ordered him to return to court on January 7, 2020, when he will have the matters transferred to the Traffic Court.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share4
6 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Mirchandanis can collect stock

Attorney General Dale Marshall is encouraging former owners of the Liquidation Centre building on Bay Street, The City to...

Mount Gay not worried about breathalyzer testing

Managing Director of Mount Gay Distilleries Raphael Grisoni is welcoming the start of breathalyzer testing in Barbados on...

No burial yet for triple murder victims

A month after the news of a triple murder rocked Barbados, the victims’ bodies are still to be buried and at least one...

AG pledges action to arrest crime

Some initiatives will be introduced within the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) throughout 2020 as authorities make moves...

No cost too high . . . Bajans willing to pay big bucks to ring in New Year

Many Barbadians will once again be forking out hundreds, and possibly thousands, of dollars to attend New Year’s...

Credit union body to address members’ concerns

President of the Barbados Co-operative and Credit Union League Ltd (BCCULL) Hally Haynes is promising the association’s...

Barbados gets modest improvement in Doing Business report

There has been a slight improvement in the doing business climate in Barbados, according to the latest World Bank Doing...

#YearInReview – Slow 2019 for business

2019 proved to be a very slow year for business, no economic growth for Barbados, and continued belt-tightening for everyone....

Accused chided for lashing Greaves with a weapon

“You should know better!” With those words, Magistrate Douglas Frederick today chastised a known criminal for taking...

6 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share4