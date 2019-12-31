Strong Pride unit for season opener - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Kraigg Brathwaite

Strong Pride unit for season opener - by December 31, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 31, 2019

Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite leads a strong 13-man squad for Barbados Pride’s opening match of the Regional Four-Day Championship against Windward Islands Volcanoes next month.

The squad announced New Year’s Eve includes three other current Test players in batsman Shamarh Brooks, wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, along with Ashley Nurse and Jonathan Carter who have both played one-day cricket for West Indies.

Brathwaite is coming off a lean year for West Indies where he averaged just 16 from six Tests, and will be hoping to regain his form during the first class campaign.

Brooks, meanwhile, is coming off a maiden Test hundred against Afghanistan last month while Dowrich and Warrican also turned in decent performances in that match.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers, who returned to the Pride lineup for the first time in seven years for last month’s Super50, is also included in the squad.

The 27-year-old spent the last sev¬er¬al sea-sons rep¬re¬sent¬ing Wind¬ward Is¬lands Vol-ca¬noes but missed last year’s campaign.

Selectors have also included talented fast-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and speedster Keon Harding who are fresh from helping West Indies Emerging Players to the capture of the Super50 title.

Greaves hit three half-centuries during the competition while Harding was impressive in claiming 18 wickets.

Pride face Volcanoes at Arnos Vale in Kingstown from January 9-12.

SQUAD – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Jomel Warrican.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share7
9 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Inniss laments standard of play and coaching among Barbados’ youth

The time has come for young Barbadian sports persons always to strive to be better. It is the only way that the next...

Liverpool go 13 points clear in EPL

A controversial Sadio Mane goal was enough for Premier League leaders Liverpool to secure a nervy 1-0 victory over...

Ireland arrive in Barbados for historic Windies tour

Minnows Ireland arrived on Saturday to begin their limited overs series against West Indies which bowls off in 10 days with a...

More exposure needed for female basketballers

Female basketball players in Barbados need a lot more exposure says Ontario University’s Athletic Player of the Year,...

Knighthoods thoroughly deserved, says Skerritt

Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerritt, has said the knighthoods conferred on West Indies legends Clive Lloyd and...

Cricket’s ‘GG’ to be knighted

Cricket giant Gordon Greenidge’s award of a knighthood tops the list of nine other Barbadians named in the Queen’s New...

Ben Stokes’ golden year ends with OBE honour

Five of England’s Cricket World Cup winners – including Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes – feature in the Queen’s...

Fraser-Pryce going for double in Tokyo

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 meters and 200 meters events at the Tokyo Olympics next year....

Sky is the limit for Zane

Formula Four Championship winner Zane Maloney has one goal in mind and that is to write his name on history’s page as the...

9 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share7