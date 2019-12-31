UWI tourism students suggest ideas to improve Holetown and Speightstown - Barbados Today

There is tremendous potential for Barbados to get a bigger piece of the proverbial heritage tourism pie through the revitalization of Speightstown.

This idea was put forward recently by students of the Tourism Master’s programmes at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus during a special tourism presentation held under the theme, Barbados: An Island of Towns.

Proposing that the revitalization of Speightstown, St Peter takes place in three phases, the Tourism Destination Management group said this could cost some $65 million over a three-year period.

The group proposed that in phase one there should be infrastructure to the tune of $20 million; and phase two would consist of infrastructure and environmental changes, including regeneration of buildings, redirection of traffic flow, and greening of the area, with a price tag of about $25 million.

Phase three, the group said, would consist of the building of a multi-story car park fitted with photovoltaic panels, for about $20 million.

They recommended that financing of the development come from both the public and private sector, including financial institutions, individual investors, insurance companies and private foundations.

“It would include impact investing where investments are made with the purpose of achieving measurable social and environmental objectives as well as financial return,” they said.

Under the presentation titled A Strategic Plan for Repositioning Speightstown, the group said the northern town was experiencing several challenges, including inadequate transportation, parking and access; dilapidated buildings, damaged roads and overgrown infrastructure; improper drainage, which contributes to flooding; and decreased activity due to the construction of the highway bypass.

However, with the redevelopment of the area to include a semi virtual food court, an entry point for visitors on a schooner, new and improved access and car park facilities, the tourism students said this could create an opportunity for the island to tap into the multi-million-dollar heritage tourism markets.

They pointed out that with the development, Speightstown could tap into the two billion tourists who travel up to five times a year to get unique experiences, adding that heritage tourism lovers from the United Kingdom, United States and Canada tend to spend over $200 more than the average traveller.

They also proposed that with an expanded board walk, an open-air theatre, a running park and mangrove eco lodge, the area could attract people who travel for unique romantic experiences.

They further proposed that a Speightstown community art centre be created to have live paint demos, performing arts, art installations and shows, yoga sessions, concerts, theatrical productions, award shows and craft making.

They believe the old town could become a “year-round city”, which could be divided into four quarters, with each catering to a different theme, populated with numerous events, focusing on history, food, fashion, entertainment and landscape.

They proposed that the location then be marketed using several methods, including screenplay advertising at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

In addition to the proposed redevelopment of the area, the students are suggesting that it be accompanied by human development in the immediate and surrounding communities to help residents improve their soft skills and create employment.

The group proposed that the management of the new Speightstown be led by a management committee and an “events board”.

Another group proposed a $1 million revamp of Holetown, St James to make it the “centre of the gold coast” through an enhanced marine reserve, creation of a games and virtual reality zone, beautification of the area, creation of a monthly street fair, enhancement of restaurants, and creation of a floating bar.

They pointed out that the western town was ripe for attracting external investments, and it had a good reputation, high research and education potential, and opportunities for blue and eco-tourism.

However, they said it had experienced slow economic growth over the years, a lack of attractions, and was facing the threat of seasonal conditions and poor drainage systems.

They proposed a variety of strategies to market the area, including virtual destination marketing, pointing out that a revamp of the area would create economic, social and environmental opportunities.