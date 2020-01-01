BHTA New Year's Message - Barbados Today

New Year’s Day message from Stephen Austin, Chairman, Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association

As we come to the end of 2019, it is timely and important for us to reflect on the challenges and successes of the past year.

Barbados was facing a battle of survival and at the beginning of 2019, the Prime Minister, the Hon. Mia Mottley, outlined some of the fiscal measures to be implemented to assist in turning around the economy.

The strict fiscal measures successfully implemented by Government, together with the close monitoring by the Social Partnership under the Barbados Economic Recovery Transformation programme (BERT), allowed the country to start seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

We note that confidence is returning to Barbados as the ratings from Standards & Poor’s have improved and the economy is showing some signs of stability after only one year of entering an IMF programme.

Tourist arrival figures for Barbados continue to trend upwards and should surpass last year’s figures, which really is remarkable considering the many challenges facing the industry.

Our members continue to report a successful 2019 and a positive outlook for 2020. While many of the travel patterns have changed, our members have been dynamic in adapting to the changing tourism landscape. The BHTA will continue to work with our members, Government and stakeholders to best ensure the continued success of this, our so important industry called tourism.

As I look to 2020, I am heartened by the Prime Minister’s “Vision 2020: We Gatherin” initiative, as that is exactly what our nation needs at this time.

While we look toward a new dawn and the transformation of our beautiful island Barbados, we have to change our mindset and encourage all Barbadians to be proud of their surroundings. We have to encourage our children not to litter and, as responsible citizens, we need to encourage our communities to clean up their surroundings. The journey and the fight to reclaim Barbados starts with each one of us.

I do believe it is significant that as we welcome a new decade that the country will do so with optimism and confidence.

A year ago, I outlined seeing Barbados through the eyes of a visitor. At the end of 2019, I wish for us all to view Barbados through the eyes of a Barbadian.

My island home Barbados, a land of sun, sand and sea, historic and a rich cultural heritage, with a story to tell. So, I have to look through a mirror, not the mirror of the famous Michael Jackson’s song “Man in the Mirror” but the mirror that reflects the Barbados that we all remember from years ago. The Barbados that the Prime Minister refers to as “the Barbados that punches above its weight”.

This mirror reflects the bright future and how all Barbadians will see this island in 2020 and beyond. The reflection of the mirror of our very own Father of Independence, the Rt. Hon. Errol Walton Barrow, when he posed the simple question, “What kind of mirror image do you have of yourself?”

Vision 2020- Future of Barbados- through the eyes of a Barbadian

Wow, I am proud to stand at the bottom of the aircraft welcoming visitors and directing them to the arrival’s hall.

I am an Immigration officer and say welcome home. I enjoy my job so a smile is plastered on my face.

I am a Customs officer as I ask, “How was your trip?”

I am a taxi driver and I like to chat about Barbados and find out about my guests, asking if they had a good flight and letting them know that the weather in Barbados is always great. I am proud to be a taxi driver and so I offer to take them on an island tour during their stay.

I am a receptionist and ambassador for my hotel and Barbados as I greet them with a smile and welcome them to paradise, ushering them off to their rooms.

I am a citizen. I see a visitor looking lost and I offer directions and some tips on where to go. I realize that the visitors are from the same place some of my family live in the US. We become friends and meet up again where I show them a great time in a local rum shop. I love meeting people.

I am a cashier in a supermarket so I chat about the various selections and ask if they have found everything they need.

I am a coconut vendor. I introduce visitors to coconut water and jelly and they love it.

I am I am I am…. I am genuine……I am passionate…. I am happy. I am thankful for our clean and safe island…….

I am TOURISM… I am a proud Barbadian.

We have to ensure that the mirror reflection of Barbados continues to shine through for all of the world to see. We have to return to the original values of our Barbadian heritage. We have to rekindle the passion in all Barbadians. When I think of the rebirth of our little rock, it somehow takes me back to the beautiful words of our National Anthem:

Our brave forefathers sowed the seed

From which our pride is sprung,

A pride that makes no wanton boast

Of what it has withstood

That binds our hearts from coast to coast –

The pride of nationhood

The Holiday season and New Year is a time of love, family, setting goals and resolutions and so, on behalf of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, I wish you all a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous 2020.

May God continue to bless our beautiful island home Barbados!