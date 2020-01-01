Happy New Year - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Happy New Year - by January 1, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 1, 2020

It’s a New Year Barbados. Hundreds are celebrating across the island in grand style.

Here’s a look at the spectacular fireworks display at the Hilton Hotel to ring in 2020.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

2020 New Year honours list

Ten Barbadians have made the Queen’s 2020 New Year’s Honours List. Here is the list of honourees.     2020 NEW...

Laughter and reflection at NIFCA theatre finals

It was truly a night of excellence when the National Cultural Foundation staged its NIFCA Theatre Finals at the Daphne Joseph...

#BTEditorial – Just one prick is all it takes

Attention all Barbadian men and the women who love them: There are no more reasons to fear getting your prostate gland...

Murder accused remanded to GIS

A male student of the Frederick Smith Secondary School was today charged with the November 8th murder of Temario Cavone...

Allison Adams and one of her grandchildren under the shed where some members of her family have been sleeping since being evicted.

Evicted family out in the cold

The 14 people evicted from the Evelyn’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael house are still struggling to find a new place to call...

BSTU president Mary Redman

Teacher’s anti-violence ‘wishlist’ coming

Over 30 recommendations are headed to the Ministry of Education to make the island’s schools safer for teachers, said...

Footage of Nicholas Pooran shining the ball.

Video footage casting doubt on Pooran’s shining of ball in third ODI

Concerns have been raised in cricketing circles about the actions of West Indies middle-order batsman/wicketkeeper Nicholas...

Ministry responds to fatal stabbing incident at Frederick Smith Secondary

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training expresses deep sadness at the unfortunate incident that...

Making steps

Successfully tackling the scourge of drugs in the region requires a rounded and well-coordinated multi-faceted approach,...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share