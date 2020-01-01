Hundreds ring in the New Year at Sea Breeze Beach House - Barbados Today
Hundreds ring in the New Year at Sea Breeze Beach House - by January 1, 2020

Randy Bennett
Article by
Published on
January 1, 2020

Some wore shoes while others opted to remain barefooted, but whatever the choice hundreds of party goers rang in the New Year in style at the Sea Breeze Beach House.

The more than 300 party goers came out to party at the all inclusive gala buffet dinner event entitled ‘Barefoot Elegance’.

While some preferred to dress elegantly, others chose a more causal look, they all came together at the beach-side location to have a grand time and usher in 2020.

When the clock struck 12, guests were left in awe at a spectacular fireworks display, which brought everyone to a standstill.

The band Enigma kept the crowd entertained into the early parts of the morning as they sang hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

Patricia Affonso-Dass, Group General Manager told Barbados TODAY she was fully satisfied with the event.

She said while it was mostly attended by the hotel’s guests, some locals were also present.

“The event this evening is mainly for our in-house guests but we also have a number of locals guests as well. We have about 300 people celebrating New Year’s Eve with us and I’m extremely proud with how our team but the event together.

“They have been preparing for this for a couple of weeks and really they have put on a world class event, it’s very, very special,” she said. (RB)

