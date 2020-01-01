Two New Year's Day babies - Barbados Today

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has recorded the birth of the first two babies at the turn of the new decade.

At 12:45 a.m., Chandanie Marshall, 31, gave birth to her six pound baby boy Nathaniel Marshall.

Then after being in labour since 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Shanice Thomas delivered her daughter who weighed eight pounds ten ounces.

Both mothers said though their bodies were tired, they were pleased to welcome their bundles of joy into the world.

Marshall, a first time mother, described her introduction to motherhood as a beautiful experience.

The vegetable farmer said she was surprised at Nathaniel’s New Year’s Day arrival since his original due date was January 14.

“I guess he was excited to get here,” she said.

“I was in labour but the cervix wasn’t dilating so I had to do the c-section. But he is here and I plan to love and care for him. Myself and his dad already have our plans for him.

“I will try my best to do what a mother is supposed to do for a child. But after him, I don’t think I want a next one after what I went through with labour pains for almost two days while trying to give birth naturally. I am feeling some pains right now, but I am a fighter,” Marshall said.

Thomas said when she realised that the due date for her daughter to be born had passed; she began to hope that she would arrive for the New Year.

“I was like after all of this work and all of this effort I deserve it. When I saw 10 o’clock coming the night time I was like yep,” Thomas said.

Thomas who also has a seven-year-old son indicated that having a baby at a special time such as a new decade was rewarding.

Thomas said her baby girl’s name was yet to be decided.

The babies and their mothers received gift baskets filled with Huggies and Johnson and Johnson products from Massy Distribution representatives. (AH)