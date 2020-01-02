Bashment style! . . . St Lucy rang in the New Year with a bang - Barbados Today

As the sun rose signalling the start of 2020, thousands of music hungry patrons had already converged on the seaside venue of Rockfield, St Lucy for the Limerz Cruise New Year’s Fete.

Attendees at the annual event were treated to eclectic sets by a cast consisting of both local and international DJs. New York-based Riggo Suave was entertaining as he often moved from the turntables, which were set up closer to the back of the stage, to interact with the audience. Level Vibes brought some diversity to the event by incorporating some alternative tracks. DJ Bubbles, who acted as host, did not disappoint. Salt and Don were similarly well received. Also on the cast were DJs Mali Fresh and Scott Le Roc who kept the fete pumping. Their extensive rap session resonated with the younger patrons.

This year’s event featured performances by the immaculately dressed Mole, looking dapper with his plaid trousers, crisp, white, oxford shirt and a pair of suspenders. He entertained with a steady stream of his bashment soca hits. However, he spiced it up with some of his dancehall offerings.

He was followed by Lil Rick filled with his usual burst of energy. He performed several of his hits and added some old favourites including Hard Wine. He used the opportunity to tease the audience with a snippet of a new track which will soon be released.

To beat the mounting heat, party-seekers took a break from the contents of their coolers to enjoy the sweet treats from the sno-cone vendor. The patrons came to party and even with the sun high in the sky they seemed reluctant to move.

It seems that being in the north, everyone wanted to see one of the most popular deejays from that coast. When Surf Rat finally hit the stage, he brought his usual dynamism, thrilling his loyal fan base. (STT)